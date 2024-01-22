Lincolnshire Wildlife Park hatches plot to 'dilute' parrots' swearing

Staff at a wildlife park are taking a high-risk approach to tackling its parrots' swearing problem.

Lincolnshire Wildlife Park made global headlines in 2020 after staff removed five African greys from display for swearing at visitors.

Since then, three more parrots have started to squawk expletives, prompting an urgent change in tactics.

Chief executive Steve Nichols said he was about to introduce them to the rest of the flock to "dilute" the swearing.

It is hoped they will also copy more appropriate vocabulary and noises from the remainder of the flock, he said.

Mr Nichols said: "Parrots are flock creatures. They need to be with other parrots. The bigger the flock, the happier they are.

"Even though they swear, the welfare of the birds has to come first."

However, he admitted: "We could end up with 100 swearing parrots on our hands. Only time will tell."

The original five parrots, named Billy, Tyson, Eric, Jade and Elsie, spent three months in isolation as a result of their antics before they were put back on display. They have since become the park's star attraction, according to Mr Nichols.

A disclaimer notice was installed at the enclosure warning those of "a sensitive nature" about the birds' colourful language.

The three additional swearing parrots include another named Eric, and he is joined by Captain and Sheila.

Although keen not to offend families, Mr Nichols said the parrots offered humour "when the world seems very serious".

He added: "You never tire of being told to eff off by a parrot. You can't help but laugh. Of course, visitors stand around the enclosure swearing, trying to get the parrots to copy them."

Asked what he thinks is likely to happen when the swearing parrots meet the remainder of the flock, Mr Nichols, who has spent 35 years caring for parrots, said: "Ultimately, I think the swearing will be diluted.

"People think parrots are loud birds but they talk quite quietly. I'm hoping, above the general noise of the flock, the swearing will be drowned out."

Mr Nichols said he doubted the eight would completely stop swearing, noting "once it's in their vocabulary, it's usually there for good".

But he thought there was a good chance the birds would "imitate other sounds as well", making the swearing less frequent.

Mr Nichols: "We have about 30 birds who make the beeping sound that a reversing lorry makes. Hopefully, the rest will pick up on that and there will be less swearing."

