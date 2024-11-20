Who is Linda McMahon? Donald Trump taps WWE co-founder, top ally to be education secretary

President-elect Donald Trump named his new secretary of education, tapping former Small Business Administration head and former wrestling executive Linda McMahon for the position.

The Education Department provides some funding for public schools, administers federal student aid programs and collects data on US education. Trump has vowed to close the department and redistribute most services to state-level education officials.

"We will send Education BACK TO THE STATES, and Linda will spearhead that effort," Trump said in a Tuesday statement.

McMahon served as administrator of the Small Business Administration under Trump's first term from 2017 to 2019. In 2010, she ran as the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Connecticut but lost to current Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

She remained a close ally to the former president as chair of the board for the America First Policy Institute, a conservative think tank founded by Trump allies in 2021 to promote Trump's GOP priorities. McMahon has also co-led Trump's transition team alongside fellow billionaire Howard Lutnick, who Trump selected to lead the Commerce Department.

Linda McMahon, former Administrator of the Small Business Administration, speaks during the final day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum. The final day of the RNC featured a keynote address by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

Before entering Trump's political orbit, McMahon helped found Capitol Wrestling, now known as World Wrestling Entertainment, with her husband Vince McMahon. Both spouses were named in a lawsuit filed last month accusing WWE leaders of allowing "systemic and pervasive abuse" of underage children.

McMahon was one of multiple wresting world figures to make an appearance at this year's Republican National Convention in support of Trump.

"President Trump is a job creator and the best friend American workers have had in the White House," McMahon told the RNC crowd in Milwaukee.

She was initially considered a top contender to lead the Department of Commerce, coming off Trump's decisive win this November. McMahon will need to be confirmed by the Senate.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Donald Trump taps Linda McMahon of WWE for education secretary