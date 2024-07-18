Linda McMahon, former SBA administrator, delivers RNC speech: Watch

Linda McMahon, former US administrator of the Small Business Administration took the podium at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Thursday to talk about Trump era tax cuts.

McMahon promised that a second Trump administration would make the cuts permanent and echoed a common talking point of, "no taxes on tips."

McMahon's husband, Vince, has been embroiled in a bombshell lawsuit filed against the founder of World Wrestling Entertainment where a former employee alleged that he took part in sex trafficking and put her through sexual acts that were done with "extreme cruelty and degradation." McMahon stepped down from his role in WWE due to the lawsuit.

The Republican National Convention is in Milwaukee through Thursday where former President Donald Trump on Thursday will formally accept the party’s nomination for the 2024 Election.

USA TODAY and the USA TODAY Network have more than 60 journalists on the ground in Milwaukee and you can follow along with our live blog for updates throughout the day.

RNC 2024 live updates: What time is the convention? What's the schedule of speakers?

What to know about Linda McMahon

Who are they: Former administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration

What role do they play: Chair of the America First Policy Institute

Key quote: "President Trump is a job creator and the best friend American workers have had in the White House."

When and where is the Republican National Convention?

The Republicans' convention will take place over four days, from July 15-18 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Fiserv Forum, home of the Milwaukee Bucks, will be the main venue for the RNC.

There also will be events at the nearby University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panther Arena and the Baird Center.

How can you watch the event and stay up-to-date on convention news?

USA TODAY is streaming the RNC from gavel to gavel and you can watch it here:

Updates from the RNC will be available at gopconvention2024.com.

Contributing: Jordan Mendoza

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: RNC speeches: Former SBA administrator Linda McMahon speaker at convention