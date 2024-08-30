Linda Nolan has revealed cancerous tumours in her brain have now grown
Linda Nolan has revealed cancerous tumours in her brain have now grown
Linda Nolan has revealed cancerous tumours in her brain have now grown
There's a long list of stars who frequently holiday or own property in the Muskoka, Ont. area.
PEOPLE previously understood that Harry would not be attending the service amid his security concerns in the U.K.
The Espresso and Taste singer just sported the cutest pastel yellow sheer babydoll dress on her Instagram story. See photos
The model kicked back lakeside in a black swimwear set with a cryptic message - see more
Shields and daughter Grier Henchy, who wore the special dress, tell PEOPLE exclusively about how the look it came to be
Travis Kelce publicly declared his love for Taylor Swift while on a Chiefs panel—watch the moment!
Ana Navarro is not only a co-host of The View but also a political analyst on CNN, and she’s stepping up to defend her colleague Kaitlan Collins from Megyn Kelly’s attacks. In a new social media post, Navarro cited an online report where the former Fox News host calls Collins a “cold-hearted b***” and claimed she’s “boring …
The actress and her daughter stepped out together in the Big Apple for what appeared to be a shopping trip on Wednesday, Aug. 28
In a video shared on her YouTube channel, the 'Counting On' alum documented surprising her now-husband at work and admitted the visit "made his whole day"
Ben Affleck is back in his natural element after he was pictured smiling with a fast food delivery bag
"Our bond is still strong — it’s just evolved into something different," the pair said in a joint statement
The 'Miami Vice' actor married the Hollywood legend's daughter, Melanie Griffith, twice before divorcing in 1996
The star's longtime love shared a cuddly boat pic of the longtime couple to commemorate the milestone
See the moment The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a laugh during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding
Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on Aug. 20, the two-year anniversary of their wedding in Georgia
Hailey and Justin Bieber announced the birth of their son, Jack Blues Bieber, on August 23. The couple didn’t share his exact birthday, but a friend did.
In an interview with The Wall Street Journal published on Tuesday, the Bowfinger actress reflected on her decision to leave home at the age of 18 and move to West Hollywood to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. However, the plan didn't go down with her parents Joan and James Graham, with her father warning her that Hollywood would "claim (my) soul". "He regularly told me that the entertainment industry was evil and that Hollywood would claim my soul," she said adding that her parents were part of a generation that "didn't believe in therapy or discussing personal things…”
The actress is in town to celebrate her biographical drama 'Maria,' which premieres at the festival on Thursday, Aug. 29
Several upcoming Marvel Studios film and TV shows, including “Thunderbolts*,” “Daredevil: Born Again” and “Ironheart,” all got first looks in a special 85th anniversary video released by Marvel on Thursday. The video zooms through 85 years of Marvel history. It includes everything from the colorful pages of creator Stan Lee’s original comic books to “Iron …
The youngest Kardashian/Jenner sister just wore the chicest designer bag with Sormi and Aire's faces on - see photos