Linda Nolan, Singer In The Nolans, Has Died Aged 65

Linda Nolan, the singer best known for her work with her sisters in the vocal group The Nolans, has died at the age of 65.

In recent history, Linda had been living with incurable cancer, having first undergone treatment in 2005, and spent her final years raising awareness of the disease.

On Thursday afternoon, her team confirmed in a statement: “Over the weekend, Linda was taken by ambulance to Blackpool Victoria Hospital and admitted with double pneumonia. In the early hours of Tuesday morning, she went into a coma and into end-of-life care, surrounded by her devoted family.

“At around 10.20am on Wednesday January 15, she passed peacefully, with her loving siblings by her bedside, ensuring she was embraced with love and comfort during her final moments, aged 65.

“The family said the hospital couldn’t do enough, they were tireless and made it so much more bearable.”

“Linda’s legacy extends beyond her incredible achievements in music and entertainment,” the statement concluded.

“She was a beacon of hope and resilience, sharing her journey to raise awareness and inspire others. Rest in peace, Linda. You will be deeply missed, but never forgotten.”

Linda first rose to fame as a member of The Nolans, best known for their hit I’m In The Mood For Dancing, which reached number three in 1980.

The Nolans performing in 1981 Andre Csillag/Shutterstock

Follow-up hits Don’t Make Waves, Gotta Pull Myself Together and Attention To Me also peaked within the UK top 10.

A decade ago, Linda took part in Celebrity Big Brother, finishing in eighth place, and has subsequently made several appearances as guest presenter on Loose Women, sitting alongside her sister Coleen Nolan on the panel.

Linda was also a columnist for the Daily Mirror, a campaigner, helping raise as much as £20 million for various cancer charities, and a stage performing, appearing in productions of Blood Brothers and Prisoner: Cell Block H – The Musical.

