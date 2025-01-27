Linda Nolan's funeral will take place at the church where she got married - and fans are invited

The former Nolans singer - who was married to Brian Hudson from 1981 until his death in 2007 - passed away at the age of 65 on 15 January following a long battle with cancer and now her sisters have invited fans to attend her memorial service at St. Paul’s Church in Blackpool to pay their respects.

The Nolans wrote on their official Instagram page on Monday (27.01.25) morning: "The Nolan family invites everyone to join them in celebrating the extraordinary life of Linda Nolan, who passed away peacefully on 15th January 2025.

"Linda was a beacon of light, strength and unwavering love who inspired everyone she met, in addition to millions around the world. Her absence leaves an ache in our hearts, but her legacy will live on through the joy, hope and kindness she shared so freely.

"Linda’s funeral service will take place on Saturday, 1st February 2025, at St. Paul’s Church, Honister Avenue, Blackpool, at 10:30 am.

"Everyone who knew Linda, or whose lives she touched, are welcome to come and pay their respects as we remember her remarkable life. Fans and public are welcome to gather outside the church for the funeral - and in true Linda spirit, the more the merrier!

"St. Paul’s Church holds a deeply special place in Linda’s heart. It is where she married the love of her life, Brian Hudson, with whom she shared 26 wonderful years of marriage. Brian was Linda’s rock, her soulmate, and the love of her life, just as she was his."

The post described how the Linda managed to "carry on" following the death of her husband - who passed away as a result skin cancer and liver failure - and now the sisters are hoping to "reunite" her with Brian almost 20 years after his own funeral.

It continued: "When Brian tragically passed away in 2007, Linda found the strength to carry on, but her love for him never wavered. St. Paul’s was also where Linda said her final goodbye to Brian, holding his funeral in the same church where they had exchanged their vows. Now, Linda will return to this sacred place to be reunited with Brian once more, finally at peace and back in his loving embrace."

The family is also raising money for Trinity Hospice, and have encouraged fans to give what they can via a link on their social media.

Linda was an original member of The Nolans in the 1970s when they were known as The Nolan Sisters alongside Anne Nolan, Maureen Nolan, Bernie Nolan - who died of cancer in 2013 at the age of 52 - and Denise Nolan before their younger sister Coleen Nolan joined in 1979.

They became known for their hit single 'I'm In The Mood For Dancing', before Linda went on to carve out a stellar career in West End theatre and played the leading role of Mrs Johnstone in 'Blood Brothers' for a number of years.

Around various reunions with her sisters, Linda appeared on 'Celebrity Big Brother' and occasionally joined Coleen as a panellist on 'Loose Women'.

The new post concluded: "Linda was more than a beloved sister, friend, and entertainer - she was a symbol of hope, humour and resilience."