Linda Robson in 'really good place' following marriage split

After months of speculation about the state of her marriage, the Birds of a Feather actress confirmed in November that she and Mark had split up after 33 years of marriage. She addressed her impending divorce for the first time in an interview with OK! magazine on Monday, insisting it wasn't "dramatic". "People do (grow apart), sometimes, don't they?" she said. "We never had that much in common, you know. I'm very sociable - Mark never enjoyed that side of things."