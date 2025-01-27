Linda Robson supported after breaking silence on Pauline Quirke's dementia diagnosis

Linda Robson has shared her heartbreak over her close friend and Birds of a Feather co-star Pauline Quirke’s health battle, saying it "breaks my heart" to see her enduring such a “terrible illness.”

Last week, Quirke’s husband, Steve Sheen, disclosed that the beloved 65-year-old actress has been battling dementia since 2021. The condition, which impacts memory, reasoning, and cognitive abilities, has led the actress to step away from all commercial and professional activities.

Robson and Quirke became household names playing sisters Tracey Stubbs and Sharon Theodopolopodous in the iconic BBC One sitcom Birds of a Feather, which first aired in 1989.

Speaking publicly for the first time about her friend’s diagnosis, Robson, 66, expressed her sadness over her co-star’s health and revealed she has been spending time with her.

Taking to Instagram, the Loose Women panellist wrote alongside a photo of the pair: “This will be the only time I speak on behalf of my best friend, Pauline. For the past three years, I’ve been in close contact with her husband, Steve, and have spent time with Pauline.

“It breaks my heart to see her endure such a terrible illness. Out of respect for her family and her privacy, I will not be discussing this matter further. Linda x.”

After sharing her heartfelt message, Robson was flooded with messages of support from her celebrity followers and fans well.

EastEnders actress Patsy Palmer penned: “Sending love” while former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison commented: “Sending you all so much love.”

Former Lioness and I'm A Celeb star Jill Scott posted: “Thinking of you all.”

Her public post comes days after it was said Robson was caught off guard by Quirke’s dementia diagnosis announcement.

At the time the statement was released, Robson, 66, was enjoying a Caribbean cruise near Grenada and was reportedly unaware it was going public, according to the Daily Mail.

Just hours before the announcement, she had posted a cheerful photo of herself with a friend, captioned: "Having the time of our lives!"

On Tuesday’s episode of Loose Women, Ruth Langsford addressed Robson’s absence as the panel discussed Quirke’s diagnosis.

Robson pictured with Quirke while they starred on Birds of a Feather (PA)

"Linda Robson, obviously great friends with Pauline, is actually away at the moment, otherwise she would have joined us today to talk about her friend," Ruth explained. "And obviously she has known for some time."

Despite Quirke and Robson being friends since childhood, rumours were rife that they’d had a bitter falling out sparked when Quirke was noticeably absent from the Birds of a Feather special back in 2020.

For decades, they entertained viewers of the sitcom as sisters Tracey and Sharon, who were left to fend for themselves after their husbands were arrested for armed robbery.

Aside from not featuring in the 2020 special, Quirke’s lines in the title song were removed and so were pictures of Tracey and Sharon together. It was claimed Linda and Pauline had become estranged.

Addressing the issue at the time, Robson told The Sun: "Take no notice of what you've heard about me and Pauline falling out. It's a load of old codswallop. Pauline just chose not to do Birds of a Feather. She wants to concentrate on her acting academy, that's that."

She continued: "We've known each other since we were 10. We're friends. Will Pauline return to the show? I don't know. I just know that the Christmas special went down really well. ITV were really, really pleased."

Quirke being made an MBE in 2023 (PA Archive)

In 2022, she and their co-star Lesley Joseph attempted to further quash any notion of a row with Quirke by having lunch with her and being sure to post pictures capturing the occasion on social media.

The comments come after her husband shared a statement on Monday revealing her diagnosis for the first time.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce my wife Pauline’s decision to step back from all professional and commercial duties due to her diagnosis of Dementia in 2021,” he said.

“Pauline has been an inspiration through her work in the film and TV industry, her charity endeavours and as the founder of the very successful Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts (PQA).

“Her talent, dedication, and vision have touched countless lives and will continue to do so through the legacy of her work and through PQA where her vision and guidance has facilitated many young peoples’ progression and interest in the Arts and enhanced their self-confidence.”

Quirke’s final public appearance was a moment of triumph, receiving an MBE at Windsor Castle for her outstanding contributions to young people, entertainment, and charity. The TV star beamed with pride as Prince William presented her with the honour in February 2023.