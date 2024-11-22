Lindsay Lohan Confirms Odd Question She Was Asked At 'The Parent Trap' Premiere

Lindsay Lohan joined former “Mean Girls” co-star Lacey Chabert as a guest on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live”— and revealed something from her past that was definitely not “fetch.”

While promoting her upcoming Netflix holiday movie “Our Little Secret,” the actor sat on Andy Cohen’s stage and was asked to divulge some secrets of her own.

Cohen started with softballs about Lohan’s beauty routine and whether she’d ever taken anything from movie sets. But then he decided to dig deeper, and asked the actor about her experience with the 1998 movie “The Parent Trap.”

“Is it true that a Disney executive asked you at the premiere of that movie if your sister was there?” Cohen asked.

Lohan, without missing a beat, said: “Yes. Michael Eisner.”

It’s not clear whether Eisner, the CEO of Disney at the time, was kidding when he asked that question. But either way, Lohan’s response was nothing short of iconic for a 12-year-old.

“I was so young, I don’t even know how I thought to say this, but I’ll never forget what I said,” she told Cohen. “I said, ‘Well you should’ve paid me double, because I don’t have one.’”

Elsewhere, in another nostalgic turn on “Watch What Happens,” a fan asked if Lohan would ever consider doing a reboot of her hit Disney film. Lohan said she’d be open to it, but only “if Nancy Meyers was a part of that,” referring to the “Parent Trap” director.

“I would never say no to Nancy,” she said.

There may not be a “Parent Trap” reboot on the horizon, but Lohan will still be handing out a dose of nostalgia next year with a sequel to “Freaky Friday.”

