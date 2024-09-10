Lindsay Lohan Dons Sheer Lace Bodysuit at Kering Foundation Caring for Women Event

Lohan stepped out at the starry event, which also included guests like Kim Kardashian and Salma Hayek

Mike Coppola/Getty Lindsay Lohan attends the 2024 Kering for Women dinner on Sept. 09, 2024

Lindsay Lohan is looking lovely in lace.

On Monday, Sept. 9, the Freaky Friday star, 38, stepped out on the carpet for the third annual Kering Foundation Caring for Women dinner. The event was emceed by Gayle King, and co-hosted by a bevy of stars including Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian and Salma Hayek, among others.

Lohan wore sheer black lace bodysuit with nude colored undergarments. The elegant bodysuit featured a scalloped neckline and long sleeves.

Stephanie Augello/getty Lindsay Lohan at Kering's 3rd Annual Caring For Women Dinner on September 9, 2024

She paired black heels to complete the monochromatic look and gathered her long, strawberry blond locks on one side.



The charity dinner was held at the New York City event space The Pool, where some of Hollywood's biggest stars gathered to raise money for non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that focus on stopping gender-based violence and supporting survivors. The evening also included a live auction featuring items from Gucci, Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen and Balenciaga.

Lohan recently completed filming on Freakier Friday, the sequel to her hit 2003 Disney film costarring Jamie Lee Curtis. On Sunday, Aug. 11, she promoted the upcoming sequel at the 2024 Disney Legends Awards Ceremony in Anaheim, Calif.

Diggzy/Shutterstock / BACKGRID Lindsay Lohan at the 2024 Disney Legends Awards on Aug. 11, 2024

At the event, the actress looked ethereal in a green gown by Jill Sander. The floor-length dress flowed around the star's ankles, as she took to the stage to talk about the movie. She accented her look with a pair of dangly earrings and sparkling clutch.

Meanwhile, Lohan wore her red hair half-up and half-down, letting most of her gorgeous locks fall around her shoulders.

In addition to promoting Freaky Friday, Lohan also honored Curtis, 65, who was named a Disney Legend at the ceremony. Per Variety, she said of her costar, "​​The magic of Jamie Lee Curtis is that she is timeless."

"Every character she plays is different and she always brings something unique to the role,” she continued. “I feel so blessed to have Jamie as a friend in my life and I feel lucky to work with a woman that I admire so much."

