Lindsay Lohan Leans in to Kiss Husband Bader Shammas in New Selfies: ‘Lunch Date with My Hubby’

The actress and financier got married in 2022 and share a 1-year-old son, Luai

Lindsay Lohan is savoring quality time with her hubby!

The Parent Trap actress, 38, stepped out for a lunch date with her husband, financier Bader Shammas, and documented the sweet afternoon with two selfies, which she shared on Instagram on Saturday, Dec. 14.

"Lunch date with my hubby 😊🥰😘,” Lohan captioned the photos.

In the first snap, Shammas, 37, and Lohan rock sunglasses and smile widely as the actress wraps her arm around his.

For the second, they opted for a slightly sillier photo, with the Freaky Friday alum puckering up to plant a kiss on Shammas as he pouts his lips and throws up a "hang loose" hand gesture.



Though it is unclear exactly how and when Lohan first met Shammas — with whom she shares a 1-year-old son, Luai — the pair first sparked romance rumors in February 2020.

Then, in July 2022, Lohan revealed that the couple had tied the knot by calling the financier her “husband” in an Instagram post.

"🎂❤️🥰I am the luckiest woman in the world. Not because I need a man, but because he found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time," she wrote alongside a selfie of the couple. “I am stunned that this is my husband. My life and my everything."

Added Lohan: "❤️every woman should feel like this every day 💖🙏."

Lindsay Lohan/Instagram Lindsay Lohan leans in to kiss Bader Shammas in a photo shared on Dec. 14, 2024

While the couple is quite private — and Shammas keeps his Instagram private — Lohan will occasionally give a glimpse into their life as spouses and parents in interviews.

The actress briefly gushed about her husband in an October 2022 interview with Cosmopolitan after she was asked who she turns to when life gets hard.

"I have an amazing husband, who's a very calm person,” she said at the time, adding that he’s “just the best.”

The following month, Lohan chatted about her marriage while appearing on Good Morning America. "I'm really lucky," she said. "I found my partner and he's an amazing man and we're a great team."

And, after the hosts asked whether she would share more details, Lohan joked, "I mean, I'm not gonna give them," but added, "He's the best, I really — I love him so much."

Amy Sussman/Getty Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas in March 2024

The Mean Girls actress dedicated a sweet tribute to Shammas on his birthday in June.

Alongside a selfie of the pair, Lohan wrote, “Happy Birthday to my incredible husband. I love you more than words can express!”

“I am so grateful for you,” she continued. “You are the most amazing man, father, husband, son and brother. To all of the beautiful years filled with good health, happiness and love to come. I love you I love you I love you. Happy Birthday! 🎂🎊🎉🥳💙😘🙏😍.”



