Lindsay Lohan Recalls Epic Comeback For Disney CEO When She Was Just 12 Years Old

Lindsay Lohan via Associated Press

Lindsay Lohan has cleared up a rumour about her appearance in the film The Parent Trap – and it turns out the real story is even better.

Earlier this week, the Mean Girls star was a guest on Watch What Happens Live where she discussed her new Christmas film Our Little Secret, which is premiering on Netflix next week.

During the interview, host Andy Cohen asked Lindsay if it’s true that “a Disney executive asked you at the premiere of the movie if your [twin] sister was there”.

“Yes, Michael Eisner,” Lindsay revealed, referring to the then-CEO of Walt Disney Studios.

She added: “I was so young, I don’t know how I thought to say this, but I’ll never forget it. I said, ‘you should have paid me double, because I don’t have one’.”

12 year-old Lindsay Lohan had the best comeback to Disney's CEO Michael Eisner at THE PARENT TRAP premiere. pic.twitter.com/3W9JRFT11d — Lindsay Lohan Fan Updates (@lavitalohan) November 21, 2024

After starring as twins Hallie and Annie Parker in The Parent Trap, Lindsay went on to make a number of other films with Disney including Life-Size, Confessions Of A Teenage Drama Queen, Herbie: Fully Loaded and Freaky Friday.

While her acting career stalled somewhat in the 2010s, Lindsay made a comeback in 2022 when she signed a multi-film deal with Netflix.

Lindsay Lohan in the 1998 remake of The Parent Trap Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

Next year, she’ll also be returning to the big screen in another Disney project, reuniting with Jamie Lee Curtis in the Freaky Friday sequel Freakier Friday.

Several cast members from the original film will also be back for the sequel, including Chad Michael Murray, Mark Harmon and Christina Vidal, while Manny Jacinto is among the new additions to the cast.

