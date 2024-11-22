Lindsay Lohan Says Disney CEO Asked Where Her Twin Was at ‘Parent Trap’ Premiere; She Replied, ‘You Should’ve Paid Me Double Because I Don’t Have One’

Lindsay Lohan appeared on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” as part of her press tour for the upcoming Netflix holiday movie “Our Little Secret” and earned big applause when she revealed how she playfully fired back at the CEO of Disney while attending the world premiere of “The Parent Trap” in 1998. Lohan was just 12 years old at the time.

Lohan appeared in “The Parent Trap” in a double role as twins Hallie “Hal” James Parker and Annie “Ann” James Parker. At the film’s world premiere, then-Disney CEO Michael Eisner went up to the Lohan and asked: “Where’s your twin?” Whether Eisner was making a joke or simply unaware that Lohan had played both roles is unknown, but that didn’t stop Lohan from grilling the executive.

More from Variety

“I was so young, I don’t even know how I thought to say this, but I’ll never forget what I said,” Lohan recalled. “I said, ‘Well you should’ve paid me double, because I don’t have one.’”

Lohan revealed “The Parent Trap” was the first and only time she’s auditioned for a movie. The 1998 comedy classic served as Lohan’s breakthrough role, and it’s one she would revisit as long as director and co-writer Nancy Meyers is on board.

“I mean if Nancy Meyers was a part of that, yeah,” Lohan said when asked if she’d return for a “Parent Trap” sequel or reboot. “I would never say no to Nancy.”

While a “Parent Trap” reboot is not in the cards yet, Lohan is returning to her Disney roots by reuniting with Jamie Lee Curtis for next year’s “Freaky Friday” sequel, officially titled “Freakier Friday.” The film shot over the summer and had Lohan feeling like a kid again, as she told ABC’s “Nightline” in an interview.

“I think really for me was when I went onto the Disney lot,” Lohan said. “And being back on the Disney lot because that’s not just ‘Freaky Friday’ for me. That’s ‘The Parent Trap,’ that’s ‘Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen,’ that’s ‘Herbie.’ It’s so many moments for me. So when I got there, I kind of felt like this essence of a little kid again.”

“I’m so grateful for every moment of it. Every second,” she added about being back on the lot. “I’m going to, like, get emotional. It’s a great experience.”

Watch Lohan’s full appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” in the video below.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.