Lindsey Graham breaks with Trump on jailing Jan 6 committee members

Ariana Baio
·2 min read

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina explicitly said he disagrees with Donald Trump’s suggestion that the members of the House Select Committee to investigate January 6, 2021, should be jailed.

Graham, a staunch Trump supporter, told Kristen Welker of Meet the Press on Sunday that he disagrees with the presidency-elect but did not elaborate further.

“President-elect Trump told me he thinks the members of the January 6 committee should go to jail, do you agree with that statement?” Welker asked.

Graham replied, “No.”

Earlier this month, Trump told Welker during a sit-down interview that the members of the committee, which includes former representative Liz Cheney, “should go to jail” for doing their part to investigate and disclose information about the attack on the Capitol.

Lindsey Graham, the conservative South Carolina senator, does not agree with Donald Trump on jailing the January 6 House Select Commitee (NBC News / YouTube)
Lindsey Graham, the conservative South Carolina senator, does not agree with Donald Trump on jailing the January 6 House Select Commitee (NBC News / YouTube)

The president-elect inspired a violent mob of his supporters to storm and unlawfully enter the Capitol while Congress was certifying 2020 election results after spreading lies about mass voter fraud – claiming Democrats “stole” the election from him.

As a result, four people present on January 6 died while one other one died the following day.

Though Trump did not direct his supporters to storm the Capitol, evidence presented by the January 6 committee indicated he also did not stop his supporters from doing so even when other lawmakers called on him to do so.

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington D.C. (REUTERS)
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington D.C. (REUTERS)

The committee was made up of nine lawmakers: then-representatives Cheney, Adam Kizinger, Elaine Luria, Stephanie Murphy, and now-Senator Adam Schiff as well as Reps Bennie Thompson, Zoe Lofgren, Pete Aguilar, and Jamie Raskin.

Trump attacked the committee for presenting evidence and testimony that painted him as an unhinged leader trying to hold onto any form of power and control – something he rejects. He also attacked the prosecutors who charged him with federal crimes for his actions leading up to that day.

Instead, Trump claims January 6 was a day of “peace” and “love”. He’s recently promised to pardon those charged with crimes in relation to that day.

But now he also wants to go further in punishing the members of the committee.

Though Graham largely supports Trump’s agenda, he broke from the president-elect when it came to his view on January 6.

Graham voted to certify the 2020 election results and criticized his Republican colleagues who chose to do so. However, he also voted to acquit Trump during his second impeachment and voted against commissioning the January 6 committee.

Though he may not have supported the committee, Graham clearly does not believe they deserve jail time for carrying out their duties to investigate the attack on the Capitol.

Latest Stories

  • Canada's finance minister quits, attacks PM Trudeau's 'political gimmicks'

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland unexpectedly resigned on Monday over a policy clash with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, dismissing his plans for increased spending as "political gimmicks". Freeland quit just hours before she was due to present a fall economic update to parliament, a document widely expected to show the minority Liberal government had run up a much larger 2023/24 budget deficit than predicted. The resignation by Freeland, 56, who also served as deputy prime minister, leaves Trudeau without a key ally in cabinet ahead of an election which polls suggest he will lose badly.

  • CEOs Panicked as Trump Shrugs Off Their Dire Predictions

    Not even President-elect Donald Trump’s aides have an answer for executives who have reached out with concerns about his plans to launch a multi-pronged trade war that could make life more expensive for Americans, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal. The newspaper reported that Trump’s recent, late-night social media posts advocating for tariffs—including a 100 percent levy on goods from Brics countries, notably Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa—were the result of the pr

  • MSNBC Host Explains Exactly Why Trump Is Stacking Second Term With ‘Political Losers’

    It's part of a "striking pattern," said Ayman Mohyeldin.

  • Steve Bannon Is Already Claiming Trump Can Run Again in 2028

    Steve Bannon is pushing Donald Trump to consider a third presidential term in 2028. The controversial political strategist suggested the two-term limit on U.S. presidents doesn’t count in Trump’s case because his terms in office were not consecutive. “I don’t know, maybe we do it again in ’28,” Bannon told the New York Young Republican Club Sunday. “Are you guys up for that,” he added to a loud burst of applause. “Trump ’28, come on, man!”

  • Candid photos of Syria's Assad expose a world beyond the carefully crafted and repressive rule

    Personal photos of ousted Syrian President Bashar Assad have surfaced from his abandoned residences, sparking ridicule among Syrians who until days ago were persecuted for criticizing his carefully crafted public image. The intimate and candid photos, reportedly discovered in albums from Assad’s mansions in the hills of Damascus and Aleppo, offer a stark contrast to the polished, glamorous image that Assad and his father projected as they led Syria for half a century. Syrians have been fascinated by the background glimpses of a seemingly normal family that held the country in an iron grip and bombed some their fellow citizens regarded as a threat.

  • What Trump’s pledge to redo his own trade agreement with Canada and Mexico could mean

    President-elect Donald Trump’s frequent calls for new tariffs on foreign goods may have overshadowed another massive trade-related pledge he made about a month before the November election: renegotiate the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

  • Jets scream overhead and soldiers drop down into gun turrets - outside Russia's military base in Syria

    The Russians have been permanently based here since 2017, propping up the Assad regime and overseeing the war against their many opponents. For now, though, what we do know, is that Russian convoys are withdrawing from bases across Syria and are heading for the Mediterranean Coast. On a dusty road near the main Russian entrance to Hmeimim air base near Latakia, I could see a convoy of Russian military vehicles trundling their way past the Russian-named shops.

  • Trump Plots to Get His D.C. Hotel Back

    Donald Trump has his eye on the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Washington D.C. which operated under the Trump name until two-and-a-half years ago. He wants to buy back the iconic building that he sold in 2022, according to a report. “Our family has saved the hotel once. If asked, we would save it again,” Eric Trump told The New York Post.

  • Trump vows to ‘hire American.’ His businesses keep hiring foreign guest workers

    Trump’s businesses, including the Mar-a-Lago Club and a Virginia winery, have collectively increased their reliance on temporary foreign laborers over the years.

  • Ukraine reports North Korean losses on Russia's Kursk front

    The Ukrainian military spy agency's statement came after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that Russia was using North Korean troops in significant numbers for the first time to conduct assaults in Kursk, a Russian region where Ukraine launched a cross-border incursion in August. The statement is the first time Kyiv has claimed North Korean losses on this scale and in some detail.

  • Senate Intel Committee Blocks CIA Job for RFK Jr. Daughter-in-Law

    Robert F. Kennedy Jr‘s elaborate scheme to get his daughter-in-law a top job at the CIA is coming apart at the seams, after the Senate Intelligence Committee reportedly blocked the move. Axios reported last Tuesday that the Department of Health and Human Services secretary nominee has been back-channeling support to get his former campaign manager Amaryllis Fox Kennedy nominated to deputy director of the intelligence agency under John Ratcliffe. The move is reportedly part of an effort to uncove

  • Israel name-checked a notorious WWII attack to justify sinking Syria's navy

    In 1940, British forces attacked the fleet of its former ally in French Algeria, killing nearly 1,300 French sailors.

  • CNN’s latest poll found Americans are divided on how they feel about Trump’s next term. Here’s what they had to say

    The American public is closely divided on the outlook for Donald Trump’s second term, a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS finds, with 52% of adults expressing positive feelings, and 48% responding negatively.

  • Xi brought down powerful rivals in the military. Now he’s going after his own men

    In the early years of Xi Jinping’s war on corruption, the Chinese leader consolidated control over the world’s largest military by taking down powerful generals from rival factions and replacing them with allies and proteges loyal to himself.

  • ABC agrees to give $15 million to Donald Trump's presidential library to settle defamation lawsuit

    NEW YORK (AP) — ABC News has agreed to pay $15 million toward Donald Trump’s presidential library to settle a lawsuit over anchor George Stephanopoulos' inaccurate on-air assertion that the president-elect had been found civilly liable for raping writer E. Jean Carroll.

  • 3 Changes Trump Could Make to Retirement Regulations

    Retirement is supposed to be a time of rest, relaxation, and enjoyment. Hopefully, you've worked hard for many decades and you've saved and invested enough money so you can call it quits at work...

  • Sanders tells Biden to consider preemptive pardons since Trump sounds like a ‘tinpot dictator’

    Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) urged President Biden to pardon lawmakers who investigated President-elect Trump for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection. “You know, when Trump talks about sending to jail people who were on that Jan. 6 committee, that sounds like being a tinpot dictator,” Sanders said during a Sunday morning appearance…

  • Pelosi has hip replacement surgery at a U.S. military hospital in Germany after a fall

    Pelosi thanked the staff at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center and the hospital in Luxembourg, where she was also treated, for their excellent care and kindness.'

  • Zelenskyy Calls On World To Be 'United' Against Putin As UK Says Russia Is Making 'Further Gains' In Ukraine

    "Only through strength can we together force Russia and its allies to give up terror and achieve a just peace".

  • Federal public servants vie for prized co-working spaces to avoid downtown commute

    Some federal public servants in Ottawa wait nearly an hour each morning for a coveted spot in one of the city's suburban co-working spaces rather than endure the commute to their government offices downtown.On a recent weekday morning, employees queued outside a co-working office at Place d'Orléans, each hoping to secure one of about 30 workspaces available on a first-come, first-served basis. The office opens at 7 a.m.Some sat on folding chairs as they waited for the door to open, while others