Who Is Lindsey Horan's Fiancé? All About Tyler Heaps

Lindsey Horan got engaged to her fiancé, Tyler Heaps, in June 2023

Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty ; Lindsey Horan/Instagram Lindsey Horan plays the ball during the first half against Colombia during the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup quarterfinal match on March 03, 2024. ; Lindsey Horan and Tyler Heaps.

Lindsey Horan found a lifelong teammate off the field in her fiancé, Tyler Heaps.

When the two first met, Horan was playing for the Portland Thorns, and Heaps was working in analytics for the U.S. Soccer Federation.

“I think we were always good friends, he always showed that I didn't know his name at the camps and stuff, but that's obviously not true,” she shared during a 2022 interview on the Fútbol with Grant Wahl podcast. “We got to know each other a lot better, and kind of from then on, we really developed a good relationship, and the rest is really history.”

In June 2023, the captain of the United States women's national soccer team announced their engagement, and the wedding celebrations have continued over the last year.

So who is Lindsey Horan’s fiancé? Here’s everything to know about Tyler Heaps and her relationship with the professional soccer player.

He played soccer growing up

Lindsey Horan/Instagram Lindsey Horan and Tyler Heaps.

Hailing from St. Paul, Minn., Heaps attended DeLaSalle High School and was involved in different sports. In addition to playing soccer all four years, he was also on the football, basketball and track teams for a few seasons each, according to a bio.

Heaps went on to play soccer at North Park University in Chicago but transferred to Augsburg University in Minneapolis near his hometown, where he played soccer from 2010 until 2013. The student-athlete earned a bachelor’s degree in computational mathematics in 2013.

He works in the soccer industry

Lindsey Horan/Instagram Lindsey Horan and Tyler Heaps.

Most of Heaps’ professional career has been spent working in the soccer industry: Since September 2023, he has worked in recruitment and insights for the youth soccer academy Right to Dream, according to his LinkedIn.

Previously, Heaps worked for the Association Sportive de Monaco Football Club for two years and was part of the U.S. Soccer Federation for five years, where he held various roles.

He met Horan through work

Lindsey Horan/Instagram Lindsey Horan and Tyler Heaps.

While the couple haven’t shared when their relationship began, they met when Heaps joined the U.S. Soccer Federation in 2016, and he started traveling with the men's and women's national teams, per their wedding website.

Though Heaps originally focused on behind-the-scene tasks like reviewing video and data, he was soon asked to fill in as an extra training player and joined practice sessions. By 2019, Horan and Heaps were well-acquainted, eventually becoming friends and bonding over “their mutual love for North London."

When the COVID-19 pandemic happened the following year, Horan was encouraged to use “persistent flirting tactics” after Heaps got involved in another project outside the Federation. Eventually, the two began dating long distance as Horan's career took her to different places.

Now, “the game continues to bring them all over the world and more and more in love."

He proposed to Horan in 2023

Lindsey Horan/Instagram Lindsey Horan and Tyler Heaps.

Just days before Horan’s permanent contract to play with Lyon until 2026 was announced, she shared that Heaps proposed.

“My heart is, and always will be, yours. 06.16.23 💍❤️,” she captioned a carousel of photos on Instagram.

In the first picture, Heaps is down on one knee, holding a ring box open, while Horan covers her face in surprise. The following snaps feature the couple embracing with mountains in the background, and Horan also shows off her engagement ring.

He gives her feedback on soccer

Lindsey Horan/Instagram Lindsey Horan and Tyler Heaps.

With his experience working in soccer analytics, Horan turns to her fiancé for feedback about her game performance.

“I don't know what I would do without him,” she shared on the Fútbol with Grant Wahl podcast. “I think he's probably one of the smartest guys I know in football, if not the.”

She continued, “He just looks at things a different way ... and I learn something new every day."



Despite soccer being a huge part of their lives, she said it doesn't comprise their entire relationship.

“It's not just like we have a pure soccer relationship ... but whenever I ask for his feedback, I can get it, and he challenges me," Horan explained. "He's super helpful and a huge resource for me.”

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.