Lindsey Stirling halftime show: NBC criticized for airing seconds of performance

Lindsey Stirling closed out the NFL's Thanksgiving slate of halftime entertainment with her performance during the Green Bay Packers vs. Miami Dolphins game.

Viewers watching the contest at home were barely able to see the talented violinist and dancer in action.

Rather than broadcast Stirling's halftime show on Thursday night, NBC broadcast a feature about Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold. The package tracked Ingold's origins as a Green Bay native, and adoptee, ahead of his homecoming.

After cutting to commercial, NBC showed a quick highlight of Stirling's performance. The clip lasted mere seconds before the network cut to commercial again in preparation for the second half.

NFL fans and entertainment aficionados were naturally upset and confused that they weren't able to see the former "America's Got Talent" contestant in action. After all, NBC's competitors both aired the halftime shows during the Thanksgiving games of their broadcasts, with CBS showing Shaboozey's Detroit Lions concert in its entirety while Fox did the same with Lainey Wilson's Dallas Cowboys showcase.

As a result, many took to social media to voice their discontent with NBC:

Massive L from @NBCSports for giving us a canned human interest story instead of showing Lindsey Stirling, which easily would have been the best halftime performance of the day — The Trading Bloc (@TheTradingBloc) November 29, 2024

Why are we not seeing Lindsey Stirling perform we saw the other halftime shows! — Benjamin Howell (@pacerhowell317) November 29, 2024

@SNFonNBC Shame on you for not showing Lindsey Stirling's performance during halftime! That was the only reason I watched this evening! So disappointing! — Anna (@thegreenpuma88) November 29, 2024

What the hell? Was really pumped to see @LindseyStirling play the #Packers halftime show, but only got to see a few seconds. No halftime shows on @NBCSports? pic.twitter.com/DWX8DvN98l — RudeOnion💀 (@RudeOnion) November 29, 2024

Dear NFL,

I actually did want to see the Lindsey Stirling half time show and not just highlights. You let us watch other halftime shows, but not hers in full is just rude. — Heidi Malagisi (@HeidiMalagisi1) November 29, 2024

Poor Lindsey Stirling at the @MiamiDolphins and @packers Thanksgiving game. Shaboozy and Lainey Wilson got their halftime performance aired in full. She got barely 10 seconds. I wouldn’t say I a fan but @NBCSports should be shamed. — Jeffrey S. Miller ジェフリー (@MillerJS2) November 29, 2024

NBC did awful. As a performer, you count on visibility on stages like this to grow your fan base, especially during the peak of your career. Shame on you @NBCSports @SNFonNBC @NBCSportsPR for not showing her performance https://t.co/SdB2gDUEoS — Alex Mellott (@AlexMellott) November 29, 2024

Neither NBC nor Stirling has commented on the halftime show not being broadcast. Stirling posted to social media before the game that she was excited to perform in her first NFL halftime show.

Go @packers! 💚 I’m performing my first NFL halftime show tonight! What a way to spend thanksgiving!!

.ps. I can still do a toe touch… but it ain’t pretty #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/60E37WElRV — Lindsey Stirling (@LindseyStirling) November 28, 2024

This isn't the first time that NBC has chosen not to broadcast the entirety of a Thanksgiving halftime show. The network showed just seconds of Steve Aoki's halftime show at the San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks game on the holiday in 2023.

