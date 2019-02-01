Lindsey Vonn Announces She’s Retiring This Month: ‘My Body Is Broken Beyond Repair’

Lindsey Vonn initially planned to retire at the end of the 2018-2019 season, but her extensive knee injuries have forced her to push up her timeline.

In a lengthy Instagram post shared on Friday, the Olympic alpine skier announced that following the conclusion of the World Championships in Sweden this month, she will retire from the sport competitively.

“It’s been an emotional 2 weeks making the hardest decision of my life, but I have accepted that I cannot continue ski racing,” Vonn wrote on Instagram, alongside a slideshow of images from throughout her career. “I will compete at the World Championships in Downhill and SG next week in Åre, Sweden and they will be the final races of my career.

“I have always pushed the limits of ski racing and it has allowed me to have amazing success but also dramatic crashes. I have never wanted the storyline of my career to be about injuries and because of that I decided not to tell anyone that I underwent surgery this past spring,” she added, sharing the information for the first time. “A large portion of cartilage that had delaminated from my bone was removed.”

Vonn went on to reveal that although she continued to compete despite her injuries, “despite extensive therapy” she is no longer able “to compete the way I know I can.”

During a super-G race in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, last month, Vonn failed to finish due to extreme pain in her knees. According to the Associated Press, Vonn did not place better than ninth in her three races.

Vonn went on to reveal that although she has continued to compete throughout her injuries in the past, her “body is screaming at me to STOP and it’s time for me to listen.”

“My crash in Lake Louise last year was much more painful than I let on, but I continued to race because I wanted to win a medal in the Olympics for my late grandfather,” she wrote this week, in reference to the bronze medal she won at the Pyeongchang Games.

“Again, I rehabbed my way back this summer and I felt better than I had in a long time. Then I crashed in Copper this November and injured my left knee, tearing my LCL plus sustaining 3 fractures,” she continued. “Despite extensive therapy, training and a knee brace, I am not able make the turns necessary to compete the way I know I can. My body is broken beyond repair and it isn’t letting me have the final season I dreamed of. My body is screaming at me to STOP and it’s time for me to listen.“

