Lindsey Vonn's Boyfriend Surprised Her with GOAT Cake & Stuffed Animal After Final Race in Sweden

Lindsey Vonn will go down as one of the greatest Olympic skiers of all time — and now she has the cake and stuffed animal to prove it!

Vonn, who wrapped up her competitive career over the weekend at the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships, returned home from Sweden on Tuesday to find a legendary surprise waiting for her.

As she walked into her home following an 18-hour flight, her boyfriend, P.K. Subban, had covered the kitchen in decorations to celebrate her retirement, including balloons, a table spread, and a giant bouquet of flowers. But it was her special cake that stole the spotlight.

Sitting front and center on the decorative table was a giant white goat cake, symbolic of the term “GOAT,” which stands for “greatest of all time” and is often used to describe champion athletes.

The animal wore a green USA beanie hat and had a medal wrapped around its neck, while pink skiing poles and white skis laid by its side. “That’s epic,” Vonn, 34, said as she leaned in and gently touched the animal’s nose.

“Of course it is, you know how we do!” Subban, 29, proudly responded back in the video.

But that wasn’t all her boyfriend of nearly a year had planned. Vonn then made her way to the bedroom, where another stuffed animal goat was standing on her bed with a silver bow around its neck.

“Is that another goat?” the Nashville Predators defenseman jokingly asked, while Vonn laughed at the silly surprise.

Vonn and Subban have been dating since April 2018. The pair first stepped out together in early June at the 2018 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, where they packed on the PDA while posing for photos ahead of the show.

A source told PEOPLE exclusively of the pair at the time, “They’re in that beginning stage of a relationship where you can’t get enough of each other.”

In July, Vonn told reporters that the couple was “enjoying every moment” of their relationship with no plans for immediate marriage, but noted of her supportive beau, “He’s very energetic. He’s always positive, always smiling… He makes me better.”

