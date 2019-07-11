Lindsey Vonn is living her best post-retirement life – and has big plans for the future

A day in Lindsey Vonn's life looks much different today than it used to.

The former Olympic skier and one of the most decorated female athletes of all time announced her retirement over the winter after toying with the idea for several months.

"I thought about it and talked about it last fall," she told AOL.com of her ultimate decision to retire. "I was getting really tired of having surgeries. I had two surgeries just last summer alone."

It was an injury in November that really sealed the deal for Vonn, who says she was "literally being held together" by her knee braces while she was on the slopes after tearing her LCL. After the 2019 World Championships in Sweden, where she took home a bronze medal, she called it a career.

"I had a lot of grand plans to have an amazing last season, but not everything works out the way you think it's going to or the way you hope it's going to," she said. "I did the best I could with the hand I was dealt."

%InlineRelated-url="https://www.aol.com/article/news/2019/07/10/barack-obama-praises-uswnt-shows-off-personalized-jersey-on-twitter/23767665/" CTA="SEE ALSO" title="Barack Obama praises USWNT, shows off personalized jersey on Twitter"%

So what's a three-time Olympic medalist to do with all this newfound time?

The past few days in Vonn's life have been hectic. On Tuesday, Red Bull threw a retirement party in her honor in Los Angeles where she celebrated with friends including NBA legend Paul Pierce, rapper Juicy J and her boyfriend, New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban.

See photos from inside the party:

And on Wednesday night, it was on to the ESPYs where her historic career was again honored.

Between all of the accolades and celebrations, the former Red Bull athlete has been working on her next business ventures, which will include a memoir, a documentary, collaboration on Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Under Armour collection, a feature film and launching her own beauty line.

"I'm really busy," Vonn laughed, "which is awesome because it takes my mind off of not skiing anymore."

Related: Take a look back at Vonn's skiing career: