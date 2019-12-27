Lindsey Vonn proposes to beau P.K. Subban: 'Men should get engagement rings too'

Lindsey Vonn is so excited to walk down the aisle, she sprung for a second proposal!

The Olympic skiier popped the question on Christmas Day, asking beau P.K. Subban to marry her with a silver ring — four months after receiving an emerald engagement ring of her own.

"On our 2 year anniversary I returned the favor and asked PK to marry me... and he said yes," Vonn wrote on Instagram. "We talk about equality but actions speak louder than words. Men should get engagement rings too and this is what PK deserves."

She added, "Can’t wait to marry you babe."

The couple donned matching striped pajamas in front of a Christmas tree for the sweet snapshot. They were also flanked by their three pet dogs, who were feeling the holiday spirit in Santa hats of their own.

Christmastime holds special meaning for the couple: They first met in mid-2017, but although the pro hockey player was immediately drawn to her, he held back because she was dating someone else. Once that relationship ended, however, sparks had free rein to fly.

"We spoke on the phone every day," Subban told Vogue. "Then, on Christmas Day, I went home to see my family, and after brunch, I hopped on a plane to Denver, and then drove three hours to get to Vail in a snowstorm to see her."

The two haven't yet revealed wedding plans, simply saying that they're "not in a big hurry" and Indicating that they'll wait for the end of hockey season to really dive in. Subban plays for the New Jersey Devils, and the season is still in full swing.

Vonn retired from competitive skiing in 2019 due to the effects of several injuries she's suffered through the years.

