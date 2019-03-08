Lindsey Vonn Is Ready for Her Next Race—Life

The 2011–2012 ski season was the best in Lindsey Vonn’s career. With 12 wins, she crushed her opponents on slope after slope. When Vonn looks back on it now, she doesn’t chalk it up to her practice runs or new tough regimen. She worked as hard as she ever had—fast and resolute. But she’d also just filed for divorce. And therein, her secret weapon.
Lindsey Kildow had married Thomas Vonn in 2007. He was a professional skier too and had competed in the 2002 Winter Olympics. Later he became her coach. The Chicago Tribune covered the split and noted that Vonn had decided to keep her married name. “The question now,” the piece speculated, “is whether she will continue to ski like [it].” Without her husband, would she ski like “the same Lindsey Vonn”?
Vonn read the piece and seethed. (She still remembers the writer’s name.) When male athletes divorced, no one wondered about the fate of their careers. No one questioned their talent or assumed it was tied up in someone else’s last name. It wasn’t the first time the press had irritated her; she felt it each time she got injured or had a bad race. When a man was hurt, the press assumed he’d recover. Vonn felt she was counted out over and over. This time she went back to the mountain and made up her mind: “Stockpile the hate and use it as fuel,” she told herself. For the next five months, she burned it to ash. At each event she’d think, Fuck. You. And then she’d win.
It’s not just that Vonn, 34, knows to channel her passion and indignation into her game, which all women whose ambitions frighten men must learn to do. It’s that Vonn figured out how to like it. “It always motivates me to hear people trash-talk me because I just love to prove people wrong,” she says. “I know what I’m capable of.” Recalling the Tribune piece just over a month after she announced she would retire earlier than planned, she was equanimous: “I’m actually kind of thankful for the haters. Because it made me stronger and it pushed me harder. It made the comebacks that much sweeter.”
Last month, in a candid, emotional statement on Instagram, Vonn revealed that she could not continue to compete; the World Championships in Sweden would be her last competition. There would be no more comebacks for the world’s most tenacious skier, at least not the athletic kind. “My body is broken beyond repair, and it isn’t letting me have the final season I dreamed of,” the post read. “My body is screaming at me to STOP and it’s time for me to listen.”
After almost two decades, Vonn leaves the sport as the greatest female skier of all time, with 82 World Cup victories. But if she’d been able to finish the season, she could have done even better—GOAT cred. The lone skier with more wins is male skier Ingemar Stenmark, from Sweden, with 86. But never mind that. Because for Vonn, the numbers are just one element of a larger narrative, a larger career, a larger life.
Vonn (then Kildow) was 17 when she competed in the 2002 Winter Olympics, her first. She seemed to have come from nowhere just when her new teammates needed her most. At the time, the American women’s ski team was in shambles, with its most prominent skier, Picabo Street, set to retire. (Street had seen Vonn ski for the first time when Vonn was 15 and marveled even then at how well she followed the fall line. “You can’t teach somebody to love the fall line like that little girl loved the fall line,” Street told NBC in 2018.) Vonn didn’t medal in her event, but she did finish in the top 10, and people in the stands paid attention. One U.S. ski team coach later tried to explain what it was like to watch her. “She’s hauling down the mountain, probably going 60,” he told The New York Times, “but the rest of her was hardly moving. It was like watching water flow down a hill.”
Vonn’s career exploded from there. In 2004 she won her first World Cup downhill race. In 2007 she placed second in the downhill and super-G at the World Championships. Between 2008 and 2010, she won three consecutive World Cup overall titles, plus a gold medal in the downhill at the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver. In 2012 she beat out the competition at the World Cup once more, winning the overall title for the fourth time.
But if you’ve ever rooted for Vonn or even looked up from dinner while the Winter Olympics are on, you know her triumphs have been punctuated with brutal catastrophes. Ahead of the 2006 Olympics, Vonn crashed in a practice run, toppled over her skis while she went over a jump, was launched 10 feet in the air, and landed on her back. A helicopter arrived to airlift her out; she couldn’t move. She was sure she’d broken her back. When she recounted the crash in an interview in 2010, she recalled how she’d bargained with herself in the hospital. If she needed two or three operations, how soon would she be able to ski again? Ten months? Twelve? Meanwhile, the doctors tried to keep her still—she risked permanent damage to her spinal cord. In the end she was just bruised. She returned to the slopes after 48 hours and competed in four events despite her injuries. But she didn’t make the podium. Then in 2013 she ruptured the cruciate ligament in her knee at Worlds; nine months later, skiing faster than most of us drive on the average commute, she fell and tore the same ligament again. The list goes on: a broken ankle, gruesome bruises, such critical damage to a nerve in her arm she worried she might never be able to write her own name.
For those of us who’ve struggled to get back on our bikes after a tumble or to go back to school with our bullies still inside, her blind resolve isn’t just impressive; it’s so total it’s almost hard to believe. When I put it to her like that, she laughs a little. “I’ve never been afraid,” she pauses, as if to consult her memories. But then turns serious: “No, even when the injuries and the crashes seemed to endlessly pile up, I never changed. I never was afraid.”
Her fearlessness is both what made her successful and what pushed her past genuine limits. “It’s how I was able to continue to win,” she says. “But it’s also been my biggest downfall.” Because while other people protect themselves from pain, Vonn races toward it. Hers is a precarious discipline, and she has known since she started that she had no time to waste. (Most female skiers retire around 30; famed four-time Olympic gold medalist Janica Kostelić was so battered she retired at 25.) Now that the worst has happened and she can’t ski like she used to, she’s relieved that she never held back. Not even when it almost killed her.
What was she supposed to do? Prove people right?
“A billion times, the media said I’ve been injured too much, I’m not good enough, I’m washed up. I’m too old or too broken. That I need a strong man. That I can’t do this,” Vonn rattles off the list, and her voice picks up. When she’s animated, she talks like someone with a countdown clock next to her, like she has one last finish line to cross. But there are no more races to win and no more misconceptions to upend. So—?
Vonn is faster than me, of course. She beats me to it: No, she doesn’t intend to retreat from the public now, much less to concede some kind of defeat. There’s so much she wants to do and, if she’s honest, such a giant void to fill. Vonn has been competitive since birth, she thinks. She’s the oldest of five kids, the de facto leader of the group. And success has strengthened the impulse. “The harder I work, the more I want to win.” As a kid, that made it hard to make friends. “I would finish a race and all the 14-year-olds at the bottom would be crying because a 10-year-old had beaten them,” she said in a 2010 interview.
When we meet in February, it’s almost sundown and she’s been up since 4:00 A.M. She takes off her heels within seconds. Then she approaches the sandwich plate in the photo studio like it’s piled with manna. (In fact, it’s chicken-mozzarella.) She pauses for about three minutes to refuel, then she’s on her feet. Instinct for Vonn: Get back up again.
“I think for me the biggest question,” she says, considering what she wants to do now, “is what will give me a personal challenge? And what will fill me with the passion that skiing has always given me?” She has some ideas: her endorsement deals with Red Bull, Rolex, and Under Armour, new opportunities on television, perhaps, a relationship she can now prioritize, two nieces she wants to spend a lot of time with. And grief to process.
From the start of her 2018–2019 season, Vonn had Stenmark’s record in mind, and she’s not a quitter. But in November she crashed during training and sprained a ligament, which forced her to miss the earliest races in the season. She tried to rehab her knees and six weeks later competed in the World Cup. She skied in back-to-back races in such horrific pain that she couldn’t finish her super-G run. When a teammate greeted her with a bouquet of flowers at the bottom, she cried.
After that, the decision was clear. “I was really emotional after the last race. I gave some emotional interviews,” she says. “I just knew in my gut that things weren’t going to turn out how I wanted them to this time.” She didn’t make a real announcement until two weeks later. In the interim, she called her dad. She hashed it out with her boyfriend, the ice hockey player P.K. Subban, and her team. It wasn’t some mutual agreement, nor did all the people closest to her agree it was time. Now Vonn puts it like this: “Some people understood and some people didn’t. And everyone had their own opinion, but it was me who had to make the decision.”
Vonn is her own fiercest critic and biggest fan; if even she couldn’t envision a world in which she’d recoup her losses, then it was time to stop. “I think that gives me some peace of mind,” Vonn says. “To know there’s nothing else to be done…that there’s no chance that it would have worked out.”
All athletes know their careers are the ultimate race; how much can you do before your body runs out? “I’ve always said, ‘When I can’t ski how I want to ski, that’s when it’s time to finish,’” she explains. But it’s one thing to make a claim like that at the proverbial mountain peak. Here on the cold, hard earth, she wishes she didn’t have to leave. She roots around for an appropriate metaphor, but then settles for the plain truth: “I still haven’t quite accepted it.” Later, she marvels: “I wake up and I’m not skiing.”
Vonn is just 34, which means that with the end of this chapter comes the inevitable start of another. And with all that time ahead of her, she has the chance to wrest back control of her own narrative. In a letter Vonn wrote to herself and read for Glamour, she seemed to reframe the terms of her retirement. For her, it's not a surrender but a new kind of race. "No matter what obstacle is thrown at you, no matter what people say about you, no matter how many scars you have, you will never stay down."
Whatever she does next, it's hard to imagine someone would wonder now whether she can handle it on her own.
The point is Vonn is fine. She’s fine now. She will be fine. Hers is not some tragic tale. She is the most decorated woman in the life of her sport. She has 2 million Instagram followers. An imminent workout gear line with The Rock and Under Armour! Legions of fans. It’s exceeded all expectations. (Even her own: “I never imagined that I would get this far.”) So how does a person evaluate a streak like the one she’s had? And make sense of the end of it?
“I want people to know I view my career as beyond successful,” Vonn says. “I never gave up.”
Mattie Kahn is the senior culture editor at Glamour. Follow her on Twitter @mattiekahn.