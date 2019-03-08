Lindsey Vonn Is Ready for Her Next Race—Life

The 2011–2012 ski season was the best in Lindsey Vonn’s career. With 12 wins, she crushed her opponents on slope after slope. When Vonn looks back on it now, she doesn’t chalk it up to her practice runs or new tough regimen. She worked as hard as she ever had—fast and resolute. But she’d also just filed for divorce. And therein, her secret weapon.

Lindsey Kildow had married Thomas Vonn in 2007. He was a professional skier too and had competed in the 2002 Winter Olympics. Later he became her coach. The Chicago Tribune covered the split and noted that Vonn had decided to keep her married name. “The question now,” the piece speculated, “is whether she will continue to ski like [it].” Without her husband, would she ski like “the same Lindsey Vonn”?

Vonn read the piece and seethed. (She still remembers the writer’s name.) When male athletes divorced, no one wondered about the fate of their careers. No one questioned their talent or assumed it was tied up in someone else’s last name. It wasn’t the first time the press had irritated her; she felt it each time she got injured or had a bad race. When a man was hurt, the press assumed he’d recover. Vonn felt she was counted out over and over. This time she went back to the mountain and made up her mind: “Stockpile the hate and use it as fuel,” she told herself. For the next five months, she burned it to ash. At each event she’d think, Fuck. You. And then she’d win.

525 America sleeveless knit. Agmes earrings, $250. More

It’s not just that Vonn, 34, knows to channel her passion and indignation into her game, which all women whose ambitions frighten men must learn to do. It’s that Vonn figured out how to like it. “It always motivates me to hear people trash-talk me because I just love to prove people wrong,” she says. “I know what I’m capable of.” Recalling the Tribune piece just over a month after she announced she would retire earlier than planned, she was equanimous: “I’m actually kind of thankful for the haters. Because it made me stronger and it pushed me harder. It made the comebacks that much sweeter.”

Last month, in a candid, emotional statement on Instagram, Vonn revealed that she could not continue to compete; the World Championships in Sweden would be her last competition. There would be no more comebacks for the world’s most tenacious skier, at least not the athletic kind. “My body is broken beyond repair, and it isn’t letting me have the final season I dreamed of,” the post read. “My body is screaming at me to STOP and it’s time for me to listen.”

After almost two decades, Vonn leaves the sport as the greatest female skier of all time, with 82 World Cup victories. But if she’d been able to finish the season, she could have done even better—GOAT cred. The lone skier with more wins is male skier Ingemar Stenmark, from Sweden, with 86. But never mind that. Because for Vonn, the numbers are just one element of a larger narrative, a larger career, a larger life.

Vonn (then Kildow) was 17 when she competed in the 2002 Winter Olympics, her first. She seemed to have come from nowhere just when her new teammates needed her most. At the time, the American women’s ski team was in shambles, with its most prominent skier, Picabo Street, set to retire. (Street had seen Vonn ski for the first time when Vonn was 15 and marveled even then at how well she followed the fall line. “You can’t teach somebody to love the fall line like that little girl loved the fall line,” Street told NBC in 2018.) Vonn didn’t medal in her event, but she did finish in the top 10, and people in the stands paid attention. One U.S. ski team coach later tried to explain what it was like to watch her. “She’s hauling down the mountain, probably going 60,” he told The New York Times, “but the rest of her was hardly moving. It was like watching water flow down a hill.”

Story continues