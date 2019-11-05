Lindsey Vonn Takes Fans Behind-the-Scenes of Her Final Ski Season in New Documentary Trailer

Lindsey Vonn is giving the world an inside look at the last days of her storied professional skiing career in a new documentary set to drop later this month on HBO.

On Tuesday, the network debuted the first trailer for Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season, which follows the skier through her final quest to medal at the world championships earlier this year — her last event before hanging up the skis for good.

“I’m making the hardest decision of my life,” Vonn, 35, says in the trailer. “To end my career. The adrenaline rush, going down an icy slope at 80 an hour, is now going to be over.”

Vonn won the bronze in the women’s downhill at the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in Sweden in February 2019. The medal made Vonn the first female skier to win medals at six different world championships.

“I had this vision of how I wanted to end my career, but this hasn’t been at all what I expected,” Vonn, who recently became engaged to hockey player P.K. Subban in August, says in the trailer for the film.

The documentary — directed by Steve and Todd Jones — appears to go deep behind-the-scenes of Vonn’s final events. It shows intimate moments, such as doctors tending to Vonn’s numerous injuries.

“People see the glamorous parts of the sport,” she says. “But they don’t see the things that make it emotionally very difficult.”

Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season premieres on HBO on November 26 at 10 p.m.