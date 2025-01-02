Lindsie Chrisley Reveals the Clothing She Was 'Not Allowed' to Wear as a Teen by Her Dad Todd: 'I Felt So Left Out'

Chrisley revealed what 2000s fashion fad her dad Todd Chrisley was totally against in a new episode of her podcast with Kailyn Lowry

Lindsie Chrisley missed out on certain fashion trends growing up because of her household’s strict dress codes.

In this week’s episode of the Coffee Convos podcast, Chrisley, 35, recalled not being able to wear short skirts or skorts to school because her dad Todd Chrisley “absolutely was not being a part of that.”

"I specifically remember when I was in middle school that I wanted all these clothes from Abercrombie and then went through the Limited Too phase,” she said. “I was not allowed to wear any of that stuff, and I felt so left out.”

The Chrisley Knows Best star got to talking about her father’s dress code because she wanted her podcast co-star Kailyn Lowry’s opinion on butterfly skirts, a type of short skirt with a flared shape, that she sees Gen Z girls wear today.

“I was having a conversation with somebody last night, and we were talking about kids and clothes and how they dress today, specifically girls,” began Chrisley.

Adding that her curiosity is coming from a boy mom's perspective (Chrisley shares son Jackson, 11, with her ex-husband William Campbell), she asked: “Where is the line that you draw as a parent that is mothering girls? Where do you draw the line?”

Lowry, a mom of seven who welcomed her first daughter with fiancé Elijah Scott around last January, admitted that the topic called for a “layered” discussion.

“On one hand, it's like we don't want to perpetuate the idea that [wearing said clothing] attracts male attention. Right? And the problem is the men. It's not the child. However, we live in a society where that's like, we do have to be careful.”

The Teen Mom star, 32, further explained that it’s about parents using their “best judgement” and that if their kid “feels good” in the clothes they wear, they can trust “it’s likely appropriate."

Although Chrisley admitted that she doesn't "worry" about her son’s fashion choices, she has previously talked about the rules she has put in place in her household.

In a Nov. 7 episode of Coffee Convos, she revealed that she has yet to allow her pre-teen to be on social media, which could potentially snowball into him having a career online like it has to so many others.

"That's why I have never allowed Jackson to have any type of social media presence whatsoever outside of what I share of him on my stuff because I don't want him to build some type of following, see a paycheck that comes in that looks like that, and then turn 16 years old, start working at Chick-Fil-A, and the paycheck looks very, very different," she said, while being fully aware that she and Campbell have “untraditional jobs.”

