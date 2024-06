Business Insider Video

The buffet was a quintessential all-American idea: lots of food at a low price. It took off through the 1980s, but in the 2000s, the restaurant concept struggled to keep up in an era of fad diets. The COVID-19 pandemic certainly didn't help. But Shady Maple, in East Earl, Pennsylvania, has come out thriving. On a Saturday, 8,000 people wait in line to chow down on its traditional Pennsylvania Dutch fare. Producer Abby Narishkin goes inside the kitchen and takes a seat herself to see if this place really is good enough to be one of the few buffets left standing.