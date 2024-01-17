Line of Duty's Adrian Dunbar announces new project

PR/Handout

Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar will make his musical theatre debut in an upcoming adaptation of Cole Porter's classic musical Kiss Me, Kate.

Coming to the Barbican Theatre in London in June, the show involves the production of a musical version of William Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew, with Ridley's Dunbar playing the double role of director, producer and star Fred Graham and that of Petruchio in the play within the play.

Meanwhile, Tony Award winner Stephanie J. Block is set to portray Fred's ex-wife, Lilli Vanessi, and Shakespeare's heroine Katherine.

The musical is directed by Bartlett Sher (The King and I, South Pacific and To Kill A Mockingbird). Tickets aren't available just yet, but watch this space as we'll update you as soon as they are on sale.

Speaking about the project, Dunbar shared his feelings returning to the Barbican, which holds a special significance for his career.

"I'm so delighted to be returning to the stage this summer to my spiritual home at the Barbican - where I started my career at The Guildhall School of Music and Drama - especially in this Cole Porter classic with the wonderful creative team including Bart Sher and Stephanie J. Block," the actor said in a statement.

"Summer 2024 just got a lot brighter!"

Ahead of her West End debut, leading lady Block commented: "Look...when asked to bring a Cole Porter classic to the Barbican stage under the care and vision of Bart Sher, one must say yes! There are so many 'firsts' to this opportunity, and at this stage of my career, 'firsts' are not the norm."

She then added: "How wonderfully scary and challenging and thrilling. I cannot wait to dive into this timeless classic and put a fresh stamp on it alongside the incredible Adrian Dunbar," promising this Kiss Me, Kate "will most definitely not be just 'another openin', another show,'" referencing one of the most famous Porter's songs included in the show.

Opening on June 4, Kiss Me, Kate will run through September 14.

