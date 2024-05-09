Service line warranty protection letters: Let ABC15 Know looks into benefits, Valley claims

Reuters

China's COMAC is expanding production facilities for its homegrown C919 jets in Shanghai, according to one of the project contractors, as the state-owned planemaker ramps up manufacturing to fulfill hundreds of new orders. China Aviation Planning and Design Institute (Group) Co. Ltd. (AVIC-CAPDI), a state-owned provider of aviation planning and construction services, said on its WeChat account at the end of April that the company had "recently won the bid for the second phase of the C919 large passenger aircraft batch production capacity construction project". AVIC-APC said the project was in Pudong, Shanghai, and had a total construction area of 330,000 square meters.