Linkin Park return after seven years with new music and new singer Emily Armstrong

Emily Armstrong performed last night as part of the new look Linkin Park ( )

Linkin Park is set to return after seven years, with a new album, a world tour and two new members. This marks the hard rock band’s first new music since the death of Chester Bennington in 2017.

Last night, the California group announced the new album, From Zero, would be released on November 15, preceded by a world tour which is starting in Los Angeles and coming to London on September 24.

It also revealed Emily Armstrong, of the band Dead Sara, would be joining as co-vocalist and that Colin Brittain would be the drummer, with Linkin Park playing a special livestreamed gig, including new song The Emptiness Machine.

Mike Shinonda, Linkin Park’s co-founder, said, “Sonically and emotionally, it is about past, present, and future—embracing our signature sound, but new and full of life.”

Linkin Park was described by Billboard as “one of the biggest rock groups of the 21st century”. It was formed by Shinoda and Bennington in 1996 and broke out four years later with the album Hybrid Theory.

It was followed by 2003’s Meteora, which topped the charts and went eight times platinum – and the band’s entire catalogue has passed 100 million sales. The last live performance was in 2017, a tribute to Bennington who died by suicide earlier that year.

Last week, the band – now comprised of original members Shinonda, Brad Delson, Dave Phoenix Farrell and Joe Hahn as well as Armstrong and Brittain – posted a cryptic message on its socials saying, “It’s only a matter of time…” with a timer counting down to zero.

Last night it revealed news of From Zero, its eighth studio album, during the livestreamed event in front of fans.

Shinoda, Delson, Farrell and Hahn started “quietly” meeting up again in recent years though initially it wasn’t with the intention of restarting the band.

After working with musicians in the studio a “special kinship” developed with Armstrong and Brittain. “A natural chemistry drew these musicians back into its gravitational pull as they logged more and more hours in the studio,” the band said in a statement.

“It was the sound of lifelong musicians rediscovering the uncontainable energy of a new beginning once again. Over this season, From Zero was born.”

It kicks off the tour in Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on September 11. Other dates on the world tour include Hamburg, Seoul and Bogota and the band has said it plans to tour heavily next year.

One fan wrote on X, “No one will replace Chester (best voice of all time imo) but he would want them to continue with the music and I want to welcome Emily to the family.”

Another wrote, “So stoked to see Mike and the gang back doing what they love. Making music and having fun. Welcome to the fam Emily.”