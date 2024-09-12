Linkin Park setlist: All songs in the From Zero World Tour kickoff with Emily Armstrong

Linkin Park and new singer Emily Armstrong kicked off the From Zero World Tour at Los Angeles' Kia Forum on Sept. 11.

More than seven years following the 2017 death of singer Chester Bennington, Linkin Park is back.

The Grammy band-winning band showed off new singer Emily Armstrong in the kickoff to the From Zero World Tour at Los Angeles' Kia Forum on Sept. 11.

"It's not about erasing the past. It's about starting this new chapter into the future," Linkin Park co-founder, rapper and producer Mike Shinoda told the sold-out crowd of more than 17,000 concert-goers who roared along enthusiastically to every song.

The band tore through the new single, "The Emptiness Machine," from its eighth studio album (due Nov. 15) and many classic Linkin Park songs during the two-hour concert.

Here's the complete Linkin Park setlist:

Linkin Park tour setlist

"Somewhere I Belong"

"Crawling"

"Lying from You"

"Points of Authority"

"New Divide"

"The Emptiness Machine"

"The Catalyst"

"Burn It Down"

"Waiting for the End"

"Castle of Glass"

Joe Hahn solo

Mike Shinoda solo – "When They Come for Me/Remember the Name"

"Lost in the Echo"

"Given Up"

"One Step Closer"

"Lost"

"Breaking the Habit"

"What I've Done"

"Leave Out All the Rest"

"My December"

"Friendly Fire"

"Numb / Encore"

"In the End"

"Faint"

"Papercut"

"Keys to the Kingdom"

"Bleed It Out"

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Linkin Park setlist: From Zero tour with new singer Emily Armstrong