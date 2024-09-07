New Linkin Park Singer Sorry for Supporting Danny Masterson

The new lead singer of Linkin Park has addressed online criticism of her past support for Scientologist and That 70’s Show actor Danny Masterson, who was convicted in Sept. 2023 for violently raping two women and sentenced to 30 years in prison.

As soon as Linkin Park announced that Dead Sara singer Emily Armstrong had joined the band anger erupted online of her appearance at one of Masterson’s early court hearings.

Who Is Linkin Park’s New Singer, Emily Armstrong?

Now, Armstrong has responded in an Instagram story post.

“Hi, I’m Emily,” she wrote. “I’m new to so many of you, and I wanted to clear the air about something that happened a while back.

“Several years ago, I was asked to support someone I considered a friend at a court appearance, and went to one early hearing as an observer. Soon after, I realized I shouldn’t have. I always try to see the good in people, and I misjudged him. I have never spoken with him since.

“Unimaginable details emerged and he was later found guilty.

“To say it as clearly as possible: I do not condone abuse or violence against women, and I empathize with the victims of these crimes.”

Masterson was convicted for raping two women at his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003 while he was starring on That 70’s Show.

Former Scientologists, The Mars Volta singer Cedric Bixler-Zavala and his wife, Chrissie Carnell-Bixler, led the criticism of Armstrong. Carnell-Bixler was among the women to accuse Masterson of sexual assault but he was not convicted on that charge.

“Do your fans know about your friend Danny Masterson? Your rapist friend,” Bixler-Zavala wrote in a re-circulated comment posted on Dead Sara’s Instagram page. “I’m surprised none of you wrote a letter on Danny Masterson’s behalf since your corny a-- singer showed up to support him in the prelims. Remember Emily? Remember how your fellow scientologist goon squad surrounded one of the Jane Doe’s when she was trying to leave the elevators? The court sheriffs had to escort her away from your awful cult… How do you reconcile the homophobia found in the teachings of [church founder L. Ron Hubbard’s] book Dianetics?”

Bijou Phillips (L) and Danny Masterson in 2013. Chelsea Lauren

Masterson married singer and actress Bijou Phillips in Oct. 2011 with the pair having a daughter together in 2014. However, Phillips filed for divorce after Masterson was sentenced to prison and has reportedly left the Church of Scientology of which she and Masterson were both members.

