Linkin Park world tour 2025: Everything we know so far

Tamara Davison
·4 min read
You will get a chance to hear new singer Emily Armstrong in London (Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)
Linkin Park have revealed almost 50 tour dates for their much anticipated 2025 world tour.

Named after their eighth studio album, the From Zero world tour will see the American rock band travel across Mexico, the United States and beyond before concluding in November next year.

And they will be stopping off in London next summer – their only UK date.

News of their nearly year-long tour comes after the band confirmed in 2024 that they were reuniting seven years after their frontman, Chester Bennington, took his own life.

The band are back with returning members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Phoenix and Joe Hahn, alongside new singer Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain. They released the first single, titled Two Faced, with the new line-up.

“Getting back out on the road has been incredible,” Mike Shinoda said about the band’s recent gigs.

He added: “The fans’ support is overwhelming, and we’re ready to take this energy even further around the world. From Zero is a new chapter for us, and we’re so excited to share it with everyone on a bigger scale.”

News of the world tour has been met with excitement among their loyal cohort of fans.

“We can’t wait to see you,” wrote one excited fan, while others begged the group to add more dates to other locations.

This could be a mighty weekend for London rock fans, as the Deftones and Weezer are playing Crystal Palace the day after Linkin Park’s London gig.

So, when are where are Linkin Park playing in London and what other dates are on their 2024/2025 tour? Read on to find out.

Mike Shioda of Linkin Park on stage (Lewis Stickley / PA)
Where are Linkin Park playing in 2024/2025?

Linkin Park’s 2025 tour will see the band travel to Mexico, Japan, Indonesia, the United States, the Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, the UK, Poland, Switzerland, Belgium, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Chile and Brazil.

The band will be playing at almost 50 venues in total, including most major American cities.

When are Linkin Park playing in London?

Linkin Park will head to London for one night when they take over Wembley Stadium.

Taking place on July 28, 2025, some presale tickets will be released on November 18 before the general sale launches on November 21.

Emily Armstrong alongside the rest of Linkin Park perform during a global livestream at Warner Bros. Studios in September at Burbank, California. (Timothy Norris / Getty Images for Warner Music)
Linkin Park tour dates 2025

A list of the band’s upcoming tour dates in 2025 can be found below:

  • Jan. 31, 2025 | Estadio GNP Seguros – Mexico City, Mexico

  • Feb. 3, 2025 | Estadio 3 de Marzo – Guadalajara, Mexico

  • Feb. 5, 2025 | Estadio Banorte – Monterrey, Mexico

  • Feb. 11, 2025 | Saitama Super Arena – Tokyo, Japan

  • Feb. 12, 2025 | Saitama Super Arena – Tokyo, Japan

  • Feb. 16, 2025 | Venue TBA – Jakarta, Indonesia

  • April 12, 2025 | Sick New World Festival – Las Vegas

  • April 26, 2025 | Moody Center – Austin, Texas

  • April 28, 2025 | BOK Center – Tulsa, Okla.

  • May 1, 2025 | Van Andel Arena – Grand Rapids, Mich.

  • May 3, 2025 | CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore

  • May 6, 2025 | Lenovo Center – Raleigh, NC

  • May 8, 2025 | Bon Secours Wellness Arena – Greenville, SC

  • May 10, 2025 | Sonic Temple – Columbus, Ohio

  • May 17, 2025 | Welcome to Rockville – Daytona, Fla

  • June 12, 2025 | Novarock Festival – Nickelsdorf, Austria

  • June 14, 2025 |Rockfor People Festival – Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic

  • June 16, 2025 | Heinz-Von-Heiden Arena – Hannover, Germany

  • June 18, 2025 | Olympiastadion – Berlin, Germany

  • June 20, 2025 | Bernexpo – Bern, Switzerland

  • June 24, 2025 | I-DAYS Festival – Milan, Italy

  • June 26, 2025 | Gelredome – Arnhem, Netherlands

  • June 28, 2025 | Wembley Stadium – London

  • July 1, 2025 | Merkur Spiel Arena – Dusseldorf, Germany

  • July 3, 2025 | Rock Werchter Festival – Werchter, Belgium

  • July 5, 2025 | Open’er Festival – Gdynia, Poland

  • July 8, 2025 | Deutsche Bank Park – Frankfurt, Germany

  • July 11, 2025 | Stade de France – Paris

  • July 29, 2025 | Barclays Center – Brooklyn, New York

  • Aug. 1, 2025 | TD Garden – Boston

  • Aug. 3, 2025 | Prudential Center – Newark, NJ

  • Aug. 6, 2025 | Bell Centre – Montreal, Quebec

  • Aug. 8, 2025 | Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, Ontario

  • Aug. 11, 2025 | United Center – Chicago

  • Aug. 14, 2025 | Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, Mich

  • Aug. 16, 2025 | Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, Pa

  • Aug. 19, 2025 | PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, Pa

  • Aug. 21, 2025 | Bridgestone Arena – Nashville

  • Aug. 23, 2025 | Enterprise Center – St Louis, Mo

  • Aug. 25, 2025 | Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee, Wis

  • Aug. 27, 2025 | Target Center – Minneapolis

  • Aug. 29, 2025 | CHI Health Center – Omaha, Neb

  • Aug. 31, 2025 | T-Mobile Center – Kansas City, Mo

  • Sept. 3, 2025 | Ball Arena – Denver, Colo.

  • Sept. 6, 2025 | Footprint Center – Phoenix

  • Sept. 13, 2025 | Dodger Stadium – Los Angeles

  • Sept. 15, 2025 | SAP Center – San Jose, Calif

  • Sept. 17, 2025 | Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, Calif

  • Sept. 19, 2025 | Moda Center – Portland, Ore.

  • Sept. 21, 2025 | Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC

  • Sept. 24, 2025 | Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle

  • Oct. 26, 2025 | Venue TBA – Bogota, Colombia

  • Oct. 29, 2025 | Venue TBA – Lima, Peru

  • Nov. 1, 2025 | Venue TBA – Buenos Aires, Argentina

  • Nov. 5, 2025 | Venue TBA – Santiago, Chile

  • Nov. 8, 2025 | Venue TBA – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

  • Nov. 10, 2025 | Venue TBA – São Paulo, Brazil

  • Nov. 13, 2025 | Venue TBA – Brasilia, Brazil

  • Nov. 15, 2025 | Venue TBA – Porto Alegre, Brazil

For more information on the 2024 tour dates, visit the official site.

