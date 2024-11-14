Linkin Park world tour 2025: Everything we know so far
Linkin Park have revealed almost 50 tour dates for their much anticipated 2025 world tour.
Named after their eighth studio album, the From Zero world tour will see the American rock band travel across Mexico, the United States and beyond before concluding in November next year.
And they will be stopping off in London next summer – their only UK date.
News of their nearly year-long tour comes after the band confirmed in 2024 that they were reuniting seven years after their frontman, Chester Bennington, took his own life.
The band are back with returning members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Phoenix and Joe Hahn, alongside new singer Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain. They released the first single, titled Two Faced, with the new line-up.
“Getting back out on the road has been incredible,” Mike Shinoda said about the band’s recent gigs.
He added: “The fans’ support is overwhelming, and we’re ready to take this energy even further around the world. From Zero is a new chapter for us, and we’re so excited to share it with everyone on a bigger scale.”
News of the world tour has been met with excitement among their loyal cohort of fans.
“We can’t wait to see you,” wrote one excited fan, while others begged the group to add more dates to other locations.
This could be a mighty weekend for London rock fans, as the Deftones and Weezer are playing Crystal Palace the day after Linkin Park’s London gig.
So, when are where are Linkin Park playing in London and what other dates are on their 2024/2025 tour? Read on to find out.
Where are Linkin Park playing in 2024/2025?
Linkin Park’s 2025 tour will see the band travel to Mexico, Japan, Indonesia, the United States, the Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, the UK, Poland, Switzerland, Belgium, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Chile and Brazil.
The band will be playing at almost 50 venues in total, including most major American cities.
When are Linkin Park playing in London?
Linkin Park will head to London for one night when they take over Wembley Stadium.
Taking place on July 28, 2025, some presale tickets will be released on November 18 before the general sale launches on November 21.
Linkin Park tour dates 2025
A list of the band’s upcoming tour dates in 2025 can be found below:
Jan. 31, 2025 | Estadio GNP Seguros – Mexico City, Mexico
Feb. 3, 2025 | Estadio 3 de Marzo – Guadalajara, Mexico
Feb. 5, 2025 | Estadio Banorte – Monterrey, Mexico
Feb. 11, 2025 | Saitama Super Arena – Tokyo, Japan
Feb. 12, 2025 | Saitama Super Arena – Tokyo, Japan
Feb. 16, 2025 | Venue TBA – Jakarta, Indonesia
April 12, 2025 | Sick New World Festival – Las Vegas
April 26, 2025 | Moody Center – Austin, Texas
April 28, 2025 | BOK Center – Tulsa, Okla.
May 1, 2025 | Van Andel Arena – Grand Rapids, Mich.
May 3, 2025 | CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore
May 6, 2025 | Lenovo Center – Raleigh, NC
May 8, 2025 | Bon Secours Wellness Arena – Greenville, SC
May 10, 2025 | Sonic Temple – Columbus, Ohio
May 17, 2025 | Welcome to Rockville – Daytona, Fla
June 12, 2025 | Novarock Festival – Nickelsdorf, Austria
June 14, 2025 |Rockfor People Festival – Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic
June 16, 2025 | Heinz-Von-Heiden Arena – Hannover, Germany
June 18, 2025 | Olympiastadion – Berlin, Germany
June 20, 2025 | Bernexpo – Bern, Switzerland
June 24, 2025 | I-DAYS Festival – Milan, Italy
June 26, 2025 | Gelredome – Arnhem, Netherlands
June 28, 2025 | Wembley Stadium – London
July 1, 2025 | Merkur Spiel Arena – Dusseldorf, Germany
July 3, 2025 | Rock Werchter Festival – Werchter, Belgium
July 5, 2025 | Open’er Festival – Gdynia, Poland
July 8, 2025 | Deutsche Bank Park – Frankfurt, Germany
July 11, 2025 | Stade de France – Paris
July 29, 2025 | Barclays Center – Brooklyn, New York
Aug. 1, 2025 | TD Garden – Boston
Aug. 3, 2025 | Prudential Center – Newark, NJ
Aug. 6, 2025 | Bell Centre – Montreal, Quebec
Aug. 8, 2025 | Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, Ontario
Aug. 11, 2025 | United Center – Chicago
Aug. 14, 2025 | Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, Mich
Aug. 16, 2025 | Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, Pa
Aug. 19, 2025 | PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, Pa
Aug. 21, 2025 | Bridgestone Arena – Nashville
Aug. 23, 2025 | Enterprise Center – St Louis, Mo
Aug. 25, 2025 | Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee, Wis
Aug. 27, 2025 | Target Center – Minneapolis
Aug. 29, 2025 | CHI Health Center – Omaha, Neb
Aug. 31, 2025 | T-Mobile Center – Kansas City, Mo
Sept. 3, 2025 | Ball Arena – Denver, Colo.
Sept. 6, 2025 | Footprint Center – Phoenix
Sept. 13, 2025 | Dodger Stadium – Los Angeles
Sept. 15, 2025 | SAP Center – San Jose, Calif
Sept. 17, 2025 | Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, Calif
Sept. 19, 2025 | Moda Center – Portland, Ore.
Sept. 21, 2025 | Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC
Sept. 24, 2025 | Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle
Oct. 26, 2025 | Venue TBA – Bogota, Colombia
Oct. 29, 2025 | Venue TBA – Lima, Peru
Nov. 1, 2025 | Venue TBA – Buenos Aires, Argentina
Nov. 5, 2025 | Venue TBA – Santiago, Chile
Nov. 8, 2025 | Venue TBA – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Nov. 10, 2025 | Venue TBA – São Paulo, Brazil
Nov. 13, 2025 | Venue TBA – Brasilia, Brazil
Nov. 15, 2025 | Venue TBA – Porto Alegre, Brazil
For more information on the 2024 tour dates, visit the official site.