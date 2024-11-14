Linkin Park world tour 2025: Everything we know so far

You will get a chance to hear new singer Emily Armstrong in London (Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)

Linkin Park have revealed almost 50 tour dates for their much anticipated 2025 world tour.

Named after their eighth studio album, the From Zero world tour will see the American rock band travel across Mexico, the United States and beyond before concluding in November next year.

And they will be stopping off in London next summer – their only UK date.

News of their nearly year-long tour comes after the band confirmed in 2024 that they were reuniting seven years after their frontman, Chester Bennington, took his own life.

The band are back with returning members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Phoenix and Joe Hahn, alongside new singer Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain. They released the first single, titled Two Faced, with the new line-up.

“Getting back out on the road has been incredible,” Mike Shinoda said about the band’s recent gigs.

He added: “The fans’ support is overwhelming, and we’re ready to take this energy even further around the world. From Zero is a new chapter for us, and we’re so excited to share it with everyone on a bigger scale.”

News of the world tour has been met with excitement among their loyal cohort of fans.

“We can’t wait to see you,” wrote one excited fan, while others begged the group to add more dates to other locations.

This could be a mighty weekend for London rock fans, as the Deftones and Weezer are playing Crystal Palace the day after Linkin Park’s London gig.

So, when are where are Linkin Park playing in London and what other dates are on their 2024/2025 tour? Read on to find out.

Mike Shioda of Linkin Park on stage (Lewis Stickley / PA)

Where are Linkin Park playing in 2024/2025?

Linkin Park’s 2025 tour will see the band travel to Mexico, Japan, Indonesia, the United States, the Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, the UK, Poland, Switzerland, Belgium, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Chile and Brazil.

The band will be playing at almost 50 venues in total, including most major American cities.

When are Linkin Park playing in London?

Linkin Park will head to London for one night when they take over Wembley Stadium.

Taking place on July 28, 2025, some presale tickets will be released on November 18 before the general sale launches on November 21.

Emily Armstrong alongside the rest of Linkin Park perform during a global livestream at Warner Bros. Studios in September at Burbank, California. (Timothy Norris / Getty Images for Warner Music)

Linkin Park tour dates 2025

A list of the band’s upcoming tour dates in 2025 can be found below:

Jan. 31, 2025 | Estadio GNP Seguros – Mexico City, Mexico

Feb. 3, 2025 | Estadio 3 de Marzo – Guadalajara, Mexico

Feb. 5, 2025 | Estadio Banorte – Monterrey, Mexico

Feb. 11, 2025 | Saitama Super Arena – Tokyo, Japan

Feb. 12, 2025 | Saitama Super Arena – Tokyo, Japan

Feb. 16, 2025 | Venue TBA – Jakarta, Indonesia

April 12, 2025 | Sick New World Festival – Las Vegas

April 26, 2025 | Moody Center – Austin, Texas

April 28, 2025 | BOK Center – Tulsa, Okla.

May 1, 2025 | Van Andel Arena – Grand Rapids, Mich.

May 3, 2025 | CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore

May 6, 2025 | Lenovo Center – Raleigh, NC

May 8, 2025 | Bon Secours Wellness Arena – Greenville, SC

May 10, 2025 | Sonic Temple – Columbus, Ohio

May 17, 2025 | Welcome to Rockville – Daytona, Fla

June 12, 2025 | Novarock Festival – Nickelsdorf, Austria

June 14, 2025 |Rockfor People Festival – Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic

June 16, 2025 | Heinz-Von-Heiden Arena – Hannover, Germany

June 18, 2025 | Olympiastadion – Berlin, Germany

June 20, 2025 | Bernexpo – Bern, Switzerland

June 24, 2025 | I-DAYS Festival – Milan, Italy

June 26, 2025 | Gelredome – Arnhem, Netherlands

June 28, 2025 | Wembley Stadium – London

July 1, 2025 | Merkur Spiel Arena – Dusseldorf, Germany

July 3, 2025 | Rock Werchter Festival – Werchter, Belgium

July 5, 2025 | Open’er Festival – Gdynia, Poland

July 8, 2025 | Deutsche Bank Park – Frankfurt, Germany

July 11, 2025 | Stade de France – Paris

July 29, 2025 | Barclays Center – Brooklyn, New York

Aug. 1, 2025 | TD Garden – Boston

Aug. 3, 2025 | Prudential Center – Newark, NJ

Aug. 6, 2025 | Bell Centre – Montreal, Quebec

Aug. 8, 2025 | Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, Ontario

Aug. 11, 2025 | United Center – Chicago

Aug. 14, 2025 | Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, Mich

Aug. 16, 2025 | Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, Pa

Aug. 19, 2025 | PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, Pa

Aug. 21, 2025 | Bridgestone Arena – Nashville

Aug. 23, 2025 | Enterprise Center – St Louis, Mo

Aug. 25, 2025 | Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee, Wis

Aug. 27, 2025 | Target Center – Minneapolis

Aug. 29, 2025 | CHI Health Center – Omaha, Neb

Aug. 31, 2025 | T-Mobile Center – Kansas City, Mo

Sept. 3, 2025 | Ball Arena – Denver, Colo.

Sept. 6, 2025 | Footprint Center – Phoenix

Sept. 13, 2025 | Dodger Stadium – Los Angeles

Sept. 15, 2025 | SAP Center – San Jose, Calif

Sept. 17, 2025 | Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, Calif

Sept. 19, 2025 | Moda Center – Portland, Ore.

Sept. 21, 2025 | Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC

Sept. 24, 2025 | Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle

Oct. 26, 2025 | Venue TBA – Bogota, Colombia

Oct. 29, 2025 | Venue TBA – Lima, Peru

Nov. 1, 2025 | Venue TBA – Buenos Aires, Argentina

Nov. 5, 2025 | Venue TBA – Santiago, Chile

Nov. 8, 2025 | Venue TBA – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Nov. 10, 2025 | Venue TBA – São Paulo, Brazil

Nov. 13, 2025 | Venue TBA – Brasilia, Brazil

Nov. 15, 2025 | Venue TBA – Porto Alegre, Brazil

For more information on the 2024 tour dates, visit the official site.