Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Says Band's 'New Chapter' with Singer Emily Armstrong Is 'Not About Erasing the Past'

The band has garnered mixed reception for adding the new lead singer following Chester Bennington's death by suicide in 2017

Jesse Grant/Variety via Getty (2) Mike Shinoda and Emily Armstrong of Linkin Park performing at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Sept. 10

Linkin Park is back in action.

The band kicked off its From Zero World Tour at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Sept. 10, and founding member Mike Shinoda spoke about the rockers' "new chapter" with lead singer Emily Armstrong of Dead Sara seven years after Chester Bennington died by suicide in 2017.

Shinoda, 47, took a moment during the show to ask the crowd whether or not they'd attended a Linkin Park show before — and the first-time audience members cheered loud. "I mean, that's part of why we're back out here," he said on stage, according to video shared by the venue to social media. "We are thrilled to be back out here."

“It’s not about erasing the past. It’s about starting this new chapter into the future.” -Mike Shinoda@LINKINPARK • #FromZero World Tour pic.twitter.com/ouwQo53D3M — The Kia Forum (@thekiaforum) September 12, 2024

"It is not about erasing the past," he added. "It is about starting this new chapter into the future and coming out here for each and every one of you."

"We love playing for you guys, we love writing this music – we’re very f---ing excited about the new record. So thank you guys very much – we’ve had an incredible night with you. Hopefully we’ll see you soon," concluded Shinoda.

Linkin Park — now featuring a lineup of Shinoda, Armstrong, Brad Delson, Joe Hahn, Dave Farrell and Colin Brittain — played a set filled with hits as well as tracks from the upcoming album, From Zero, out Nov. 15.

James Minchin III Linkin Park

The band announced its return and the additions of Armstrong and Brittain on Sept. 5. According to a press release, Shinoda, Delson, Farrell and Hahn began spending time together again over the past few years.

Rather than "trying to restart the band," the bandmates opted to focus on strengthening their friendship and creative connection by welcoming other musicians into the mix until they found Armstrong and Brittain.

Shinoda said Linkin Park feels "really empowered with this new lineup," adding, "We’re weaving together the sonic touchpoints we’ve been known for and still exploring new ones."

Jerod Harris/WireImage Chester Bennington and son Jamie in May 2013

Days after the announcement, Bennington's son Jamie expressed disapproval over the band's decision to hire Armstrong in a series of since-expired Instagram Story posts.

Jamie called out Armstrong's ties to the Church of Scientology and her support of Danny Masterson, who was convicted of two counts of rape and sentenced to 30 years to life in prison in 2023, according to Variety.

Scott Dudelson/WireImage Mike Shinoda, Chester Bennington, Rob Bourdon and Dave Farrell of Linkin Park in May 2017

Additionally, he claimed Linkin Park "failed to address the concerns of their diverse fan base" and "betrayed the trust" of fans who "trusted you to be the bigger better person. To be the change. Because you promised us that was your intention."

Jamie called the band "tone deaf" and said Shinoda "quietly erased my father’s life and legacy in real time… during international suicide prevention month."

