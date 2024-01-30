Linklater to start Aboriginal Storytelling Month in Humboldt

For Indigenous people, storytelling is both a gift and a very old custom, used to teach, entertain, and remember.

Library Services for Saskatchewan Aboriginal Peoples Inc. (LSSAP) is the organization behind Saskatchewan’s Aboriginal Storytelling Month, which has been held in the province each year since 2004. The goals of SAS month are to support and promote First Nations, Metis, and Inuit oral storytelling traditions in Saskatchewan, to celebrate cross-cultural relationships, and grow a living oral storytelling collection.

During February, storytelling events are held by libraries and cultural partners in communities throughout Saskatchewan, showcasing the lives, histories, practices and cultures of Aboriginal people and performers. This year, the provincial launch will take place in Humboldt. The Reid-Thompson Public library and the Humboldt & District Gallery are proud to partner in this endeavour.

To launch of this important month, the Humboldt and District Gallery will host Knowledge Keeper and Storyteller Lyndon Linklater on Thursday, Feb. 1 at 6:30 p.m. Linklater will share some of his stories with those in attendance about Treaty, ceremonies, and First Nations worldview. His stories are known to be poignant, humorous, and affirming.

The event is free and everyone is welcome! For more information, email Kate at humcirc@wapitilibrary.ca or call (306) 682-2034.

Nicole Goldsworthy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SASKTODAY.ca