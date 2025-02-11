Who is Lino Di Maria? The Met police officer at the centre of the High Court vetting case

When Sergeant Lino Di Maria launched a court case against the decision to strip him of his warrant card, few could have foreseen the earthquake it would set off in policing.

Unlike scores of others dismissed in the wake of Sarah Everard’s 2021 murder by serving officer Wayne Couzens, Sgt Di Maria was not willing to accept his fate - or be lumped together with the likes of Couzens.

The south Londoner spent nearly 20 years catching criminals and is likely to have supported women and girls reporting crime.

But out of uniform, according to Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley, he had a “ghastly” list of claims against him arising from more than three different women which meant he was incompatible with staying in uniform.

ADVERTISEMENT

A complaint was made in 2019 accusing Sgt Di Maria of two sexual assaults and rapes in cars in public car parks on December 3 and 9, 2018.

There was also a rape and indecent exposure claim in 2015, an allegation of sending inappropriate messages to colleagues in 2019 and alleged inappropriate behaviour at work two years later. These included sending intimate messages to a vulnerable woman and corrupt practice.

An ex-partner made further accusations of domestic abuse in 2022.

Crucially, claims weren’t proved in a criminal court and he was found to have no case to answer in respect of misconduct.

Mr Di Maria was found to have no case to answer regarding the alleged rapes after insufficient evidence and the second complainant decided not to proceed.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said the ruling left policing ‘in a hopeless position’ (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)

Following a meeting in 2022, no action was taken against him but some matters were recorded as “adverse information”, High Court judge Mrs Justice Lang said on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sgt Di Maria’s vetting was removed in September 2023 and his appeal against this decision last year was refused.

Ninety-six officers out of 300 identified under the Met’s new scheme Operation Assure have been sacked or resigned due to vetting removal.

But Sgt Di Maria successfully mounted a legal challenge, supported by the Met Police Federation, that having his warrant removed in September 2023 because of unproven accusations is a breach of his right to a fair trial.

Mrs Justice Lang said the process was unlawful as those suspected of wrongdoing were denied an opportunity to defend themselves.

Now police leaders’ more than two decades of attempts to sack officers who are not fit to wear the uniform lies in tatters.

London mayor Sir Sadiq Khan said the public would not accept a situation where officers could be reinstated.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sadiq is very angry about this,” a source said.

“He fully supports Sir Mark Rowley. This will make it harder to clean up the Met.”

Sgt Di Maria joined the police in 2004, passed his last vetting clearance in 2017 but that expired some months ago.

He remains in the force on special leave and will go through a vetting renewal process in accordance with College of Policing guidance.

However, the Met said no dismissal proceedings are being held at this time.

Some might call Sgt Di Maria arrogant but right in bringing the case. Others wouldn’t want him out patrolling on their streets.

But in a situation Sir Mark calls “absolutely absurd” and one that “has left policing in a hopeless position”. He called on the Government to take action “as a matter of extreme urgency” to change the rules around officers’ vetting.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s worth remembering that due to his history, Sgt Di Maria wouldn’t pass vetting to be able to transfer to another neighbouring force.

Almost 30 officers and staff remain on paid leave having had their vetting removed, in a situation described by Sir Mark as “a ridiculous waste of money”.

Claire Waxman, London’s independent victims’ commissioner, said: “Today’s decision by the court is a significant blow to the hard work of the Metropolitan Police to root out dangerous officers and restore public trust and confidence, and the consequences should concern us all.

London’s Victims’ Commissioner Claire Waxman OBE (Mayor of London)

“I fear this decision could open the gates for those accused of horrific crimes to stay in the police force, and should be condemned. Female police officers deserve the right to work in a safe environment free from harassment, and victims and the public should be able to trust the police.

“The Metropolitan Police Federation has failed in its duty to represent all its members. Police officers and staff - particularly women - have rightly expressed outrage that their fees have been used to reinstate a man accused of rape, domestic abuse, and indecent exposure, and it is frankly shameful that the Federation has chosen to support him.

“I am concerned this outcome will put female officers’ safety at risk, as well as that of their colleagues and the public.”

Matt Cane, general secretary of the Met Police Federation, said: “I remain curious as to why those in Scotland Yard thought they could operate outside of the law when it comes to police officers.

“As far back as early 2023 I wrote to the Metropolitan Police raising our concerns around the legality of Operation Assure. I made it clear from the outset that where an individual is dismissed, unlawfully, this will not go unchallenged.

“These concerns were ignored.

“The Federation emphasises that the good, brave and hard-working colleagues we represent are the first to say that the small minority of officers who are not fit to serve should not be in the police service.

“But police officers - like all people - need to be treated within the law of the land and they have the right to representation and a fair process. Would any other staff association or union sit back and allow its members to be dismissed unlawfully without challenge?”