Lion Leads Cubs Through Shallow Water in South African Game Reserve

Powerful parenting was on display as a lion led four cubs across a watercourse on August 2. One cub quickly followed and the others tentatively took their turn. They all reached the other side safe and sound.

Cameron Inggs, who is a game ranger at the Mala Mala Game Reserve in South Africa, recorded the video.

Inggs told Storyful, “She (the lion) emerged out of the tall reeds and following her was her four cubs. To reach the pride she and the cubs had to cross a small bit of the watercourse. We parked at a distance and watched the magic.”

Inggs also told Storyful, “The cubs are 10-11 weeks old.” Credit: malamalagamereserve via Storyful