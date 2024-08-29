Lion rescued from Ukraine takes first steps outside

The sanctuary said Yuna's "playful" behaviours demonstrated her increasing confidence [The Big Cat Sanctuary]

A lioness rescued from war-torn Ukraine has taken her first steps outside at a sanctuary in Kent.

Three-year-old Yuna, who has shell shock, arrived at The Big Cat Sanctuary in Smarden on 17 August and stayed inside her enclosure for a week.

But the sanctuary, which said she had previously been confined to a small space on a concrete floor, said she had "begun to reveal a playful and curious nature".

This involved venturing to the outside of her enclosure, feeling grass beneath her paws for the first time and scratching trees and logs.

Yuna was traumatised when debris from a missile attack landed 300m (984ft) from the small enclosure.

She was discovered and taken to Wild Animal Rescue near Kyiv, a facility supported by the International Fund for Animal Welfare.

The sanctuary said before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, she had been kept at a private home.

Rori, a male lion, is currently in Belgium and will join the sanctuary when a specially built enclosure is completed in November.

Yuna was the first of five lions rescued from Ukraine to make a new home in Kent [The Big Cat Sanctuary]

Cam Whitnall, from The Big Cat Sanctuary, said staff had been "chatting" to Yuna to help her feel comfortable at her new home.

"She comes out for a few hours each day now, but we're monitoring her because she's still very wobbly," he said.

He added that other activities Yuna had taken up included play fighting plants and bark, and being bewildered by rain, having not previously had access to an outdoor enclosure.

The sanctuary is aiming to raise £500,000 to complete the facility to be able to eventually bring a total of five lions from Kyiv to Kent.

Follow BBC Kent on Facebook, on X, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 08081 002250.

More on this story

Related internet links