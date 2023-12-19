Lionel Messi, Inter Miami to play friendly vs. his hometown club Newell’s Old Boys

Inter Miami, which will play preseason games in El Salvador, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong and Japan in early 2024, on Monday announced it added a home game to its schedule that has special meaning for Lionel Messi and coach Tata Martino.

Messi and his teammates will play Newell’s Old Boys at DRV PNK Stadium on Feb. 15. Newell’s is the Argentine club located in Rosario, the hometown of Messi and Martino.

Messi played with Newell’s Old Boys until he was 13 before joining F.C. Barcelona. It is believed Messi scored 234 goals in a Newell’s shirt.

Martino has the most appearances of any player in Newell’s history, winning titles in 1988, 1990, 1991 and 1992. He also coached the club to another title in 2013.

“I am delighted to welcome my beloved Newell’s to our home here in Miami. It will be a special match due to everything Newell’s Old Boys means to me,” Martino said in a statement. “It will also be a good opportunity to prepare for what will surely be an exciting season.”

The seven-time Argentine champions finished the 2023 season 14th in the Argentine Primera División. They are coached by Uruguayan manager Mauricio Larriera.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. for season ticket holders and at 2 p.m. to the public.

Here is Inter Miami’s preseason schedule:

Jan. 10: Training camp opens

Jan. 19: Inter Miami vs El Salvador national team in San Salvador

Jan. 29, Feb. 1: Inter Miami vs. Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr (against Cristiano Ronaldo) in the Riyadh Season Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Feb. 4: Inter Miami vs. Hong Kong all-star team in Hong Kong

Feb. 7: Inter Miami vs. Vissel Kobe in Tokyo

Feb. 15: Inter Miami vs Newell’s Old Boys, DRV PNK Stadium