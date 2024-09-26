Lionel Messi, Inter Miami teammates make children’s wishes come true with special visit

Lionel Messi is known the world over for making fans smile with his magical soccer moves. On Tuesday, far away from the crowds and T.V. cameras, the Argentine icon and his Inter Miami teammates delivered a heartwarming performance that will not appear in any box score.

They granted the wishes of 23 critically ill children from across the United States and abroad who wanted to meet the Inter Miami squad and its captain, Messi.

The kids and their parents, who traveled to Chase Stadium from as far as Canada and Israel, were treated to their own field-level suite, where they received special gifts, including a team-signed jersey personalized with their name, a curated food and beverage experience, and additional team gear.

Then, they were invited to a private viewing of an Inter Miami practice followed by a meet-and-greet with the team, including Messi, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, Drake Callender, Benjamín Cremaschi, and Julian Gressel.

Inter Miami forward Luis Suarez (far right) poses for photos with Make-A-Wish children at Chase Stadium on Sept. 24, 2024.

“Everyone when they go to bed at night, they dream of nice things and we feel so happy that we were able to help make these kids’ dreams come true and help support them during a difficult time,” said defender Marcelo Weigandt.

Midfielder Yannick Bright added: “It was nice to grant their wish, have them meet their heroes and make them smile. We’re really happy about that.”

Inter Miami partnered with Make-A-Wish and team sponsors Royal Caribbean and Fanatics to provide the experience. On Saturday, the children and their families spent the day on the luxury cruise ship Icon of the Seas. They got to ride the six waterslides, swim in the seven pools and watch a Wizard of Oz play. They received special merchandise from Fanatics.

“At the heart of Inter Miami’s ‘Freedom to Dream’ ethos is the belief that we pursue our dreams boldly and support our fans and community in achieving theirs,” said Inter Miami managing owner Jorge Mas. “Teaming up with our Main Partner Royal Caribbean and Make-A-Wish to make these extraordinary children’s dreams come true is an inspiring reminder that fútbol is more than a game – it’s a transformative force for joy, hope, and connection. Through initiatives like this, we aim to harness the magic of Inter Miami to create memories and to uplift our fans.”

Argentine star Lionel Messi shares a hug with a Make-A-Wish child at Chase Stadium on Sept. 24, 2024.

Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean said:

“For wish kids and their families, experiences they will remember forever can be life-changing, and that impact is at the heart of Royal Caribbean’s Wishes at Sea program and our multiyear partnership with Make-A-Wish. Being able to then come together with our partners at Inter Miami CF in that mission is the hat trick that brings this all from ship to pitch in a beautiful way, and it shows what the power of partnership and a shared passion for the community and families can do.”