Lionel Richie to perform his greatest hits tour in the UK next year

US singer Lionel Richie is to perform shows in the UK and Europe next year on his greatest hits tour.

Say Hello To The Hits will kick off at Belfast’s SSE Arena in May with dates in Glasgow, London, Sheffield, Birmingham and Manchester.

The Grammy-winning singer, 75, is expected to play songs from across his back catalogue including including Hello, All Night Long, and Stuck On You.

Global icon Lionel Richie has announced a UK headline tour with ‘Say Hello To The Hits’ across the UK in June Tickets on sale 10:00, Fri 25 Oct pic.twitter.com/5TiIojGsvV — ticketmasteruk (@TicketmasterUK) October 21, 2024

After the show on May 31 in Belfast, he will light up the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on June 4, before moving on to London’s The O2 on June 6.

He will also perform at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield on June 8 and Utilita Arena Birmingham on June 9, before bringing the UK leg of the tour to a close at Manchester’s Co-op Live on June 12.

The pop superstar rose to fame in the 1970s as part of The Commodores funk and soul band, writing and recording hit singles including Easy and Three Times A Lady.

He launched a solo career in the early 1980s with his self-titled debut album before releasing a string of hit albums including Can’t Slow Down and Dancing On The Ceiling.

Lionel Richie performing at the Coronation Concert (Yui Mok/PA)

Richie has won four Grammys over the years as well as an Oscar for original song Say You, Say Me from the film White Nights.

He was among the stars to perform at the King’s Coronation Concert last year held in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Say Hello To The Hits is to be a tribute to Richie’s enduring career as an acclaimed singer-songwriter.

Tickets to go on sale on Friday October 25 at 10am.