“Lioness ”Actor Mike Heslin Dead at 30, His Husband Shares: 'Real-Life Guardian Angel'

Heslin's husband announced via social media on Friday that the actor died after an "unexpected cardiac event"

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Mike Heslin

Mike Heslin, known for his work in Lioness and The Holiday Proposal Plan, has died. He was 30.

Heslin’s husband, Scotty Dynamo (née Nicolas James Wilson), shared the news via social media on Friday, July 5, saying the actor died on Tuesday, July 2, “from an unexpected cardiac event after a week long battle in the hospital.”

“Michael was young, in perfect health, and the doctors have no explanation for what happened,” Dynamo continued.

Mike Heslin/Instagram Mike Heslin

He shared an Instagram carousel with photos of Heslin at different points in his life — beginning with a fairly recent solo portrait. The post also included the couple's wedding photos and images of Heslin when he was a child.

Dynamo remembered Heslin as a “brilliant, selfless, talented, and a real-life guardian angel.”

The grieving spouse recalled how Heslin helped him “through multiple rounds of cancer.”

“He was the first person everyone would call to share good news with, and he was the perfect person to call if they needed a shoulder to lean on or the best advice,” Dynamo said in his lengthy tribute, adding that Heslin was “the sweetest, most caring, and loving man on earth.”

Mike Heslin/Instagram Mike Heslin

“Michael, meeting you was the best thing to ever happen to me. You are my world. You are everything to me. When I felt you take your last breath, my heart shattered into a million pieces. If I had the power to trade places with you, I would do it in an instant,” he continued.

According to Dynamo, the couple had been “in the early stages of starting a family,” and even recently started going over their “favorite baby names for our future kids.”

His spouse added that it had also been Heslin’s dream to be a donor, and through his death, he would be able to give “the gift of life to four different families.”

Before ending, Dynamo noted that the couple was “3 weeks away from your birthday and 4 months shy of our 1 year wedding anniversary.” He concluded his heartfelt post with a quote from Shania Twain — “‘I’ll love you ‘forever and for always.’ ”

A GoFundMe campaign set up to help cover funeral and hospital costs, and to provide support to Heslin’s loved ones was started following his death.

Friends and family members remembered the late actor as someone who always helped others.

“There are many ways to define a person and their impact, and Mike is many beautiful things to so many people. But the word we keep returning to is Helper. In that Mike spirit, it’s time for us to be the Helpers,” the campaign organizers wrote.



