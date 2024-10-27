‘Lioness’ Season 2 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?

“Lioness” is back for Season 2, taking fans right back into the fight. But this season, a new Lioness is joining the team.

The Taylor Sheridan series returns on Sunday, and according to the official synopsis, “the CIA’s fight against terror moves closer to home.” Starring Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman Laysla De Oliveira, Genesis Rodriguez and more, the first season of the series set a record as the most-watched worldwide series premiere on Paramount+, at that time.

So, here’s what you need to know about Season 2.

When does season 2 of “Lioness” come out?

Season 2 will premiere Sunday, Oct. 27, streaming exclusively on Paramount+.

How Many Episodes Are in Season 2?

Season 2 will have eight episodes in total.

“Lioness” Season 2 Release Schedule

Here’s when you’ll be able to stream new episodes this season:

Episode 1: “Beware the Old Soldier” — Releases on Sunday, October 27

Episode 2: “I Love My Country” — Releases on Sunday, October 27

Episode 3: “Along Came a Spider” — Releases on Sunday, November 3

Episode 4: Releases on Sunday, November 10

Episode 5: Releases on Sunday, November 17

Episode 6: Releases on Sunday, November 24

Episode 7: Releases on Sunday, December 1

Episode 8: Releases on Sunday, December 8

What is season 2 about?

In season two, as the CIA’s fight against terror moves closer to home, Joe (Zoe Saldaña), Kaitlyn (Nicole Kidman), and Byron enlist a new Lioness operative to infiltrate a previously unknown threat. With pressure mounting from all sides, Joe is forced to confront the profound personal sacrifices she has made as the leader of the Lioness program.

Watch the trailer

