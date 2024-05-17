‘Lioness’: Thad Luckinbill Upped To Series Regular For Season 2

EXCLUSIVE: Thad Luckinbill is roaring into Season 2 of Lioness as a newly minted series regular. He will continue to play Kyle, a CIA Officer.

The Taylor Sheridan drama starring Zoe Saldaña and Laysla De Oliveira was renewed for a second season by Paramount+ earlier this month. Season 1 is available to stream in its entirety via P+.

Lioness is based on a real-life CIA program and follows Cruz Manuelos (De Oliveira), a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within. Saldaña plays Joe, the station chief of the Lioness program tasked with training, managing and leading her female undercover operatives.

The series also stars Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton and Hannah Love Lanier.

Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Jill Wagner, David Lemanowicz, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman and Keith Cox executive produce Lioness. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Luckinbill most recently starred in and produced the Netflix movie Reptile, which follows a hardened detective who uncovers a complex web of deception as he digs for the truth behind the brutal murder of a young real estate agent. Additional recent credits include main supporting roles in Granite Mountain opposite Josh Brolin and Miles Teller and Horse Soldiers alongside Chris Hemsworth and Michael Pena. Luckinbill is also a producing partner at Black Label Media having Produced such feature films as Demolition starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Sicario with Emily Blunt.

For TV, his credits include a recurring role on the HBO series Ballers as well Nikita, CSI, Major Crimes, Criminal Minds and Rizzoli & Isles. He is repped by Mosaic.

