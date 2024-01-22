Lions DB Ifeatu Melifonwu on defense clinching win over Buccaneers
Detroit Lions DB Ifeatu Melifonwu spoke about the defense clinching the Lions' win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.
Detroit Lions DB Ifeatu Melifonwu spoke about the defense clinching the Lions' win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.
Here is how 94 national NFL experts see the Chiefs at Bills game unfolding.
The Bills got tricky on their first drive.
On Saturday the model showed up in custom Kristin Juszczyk made bustier to support her fiancé Christian McCaffrey in his first playoffs game of the season
An NFL analytics expert said referee Shawn Hochuli is known for making two types of calls. He is working the Chiefs’ game at Buffalo Bills.
The NFL star supported his sibling alongside their mother Donna, his wife Kylie Kelce and Travis' girlfriend Taylor Swift
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey scored his second touchdown on a 6-yard run with 1:07 to play, and the San Francisco 49ers mounted their first second-half comeback of the season to beat the Green Bay Packers 24-21 in a divisional-round playoff game on Saturday night. After spending all regular season as front-runners, the Niners (13-5) needed to come from behind for a change, and Brock Purdy and McCaffrey did just enough on the last drive to send San Francisco to its third straigh
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reportedly believes the lack of job security will bring out the best in McCarthy.
Kyle Shanahan's timeout usage before halftime was odd.
The gymnast wrote that she is “so proud of” the NFL safety ahead of his final game of the season
Travis’ girlfriend Taylor Swift is also expected to support the Chiefs in the playoff matchup at Highmark Stadium
The 12-time Grammy winner brought her style to the freezing stands in Buffalo as she continues to be the Chiefs tight end’s No. 1 cheerleader
The Canadian rapper would've seen a $1.379 million payout if the former UFC middleweight champion had been victorious.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — For all that went well in Jordan Love's first season as the starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, the end proved disappointing. The Packers are headed home after a crushing playoff loss. Love threw his second interception of the game with Green Bay trying to mount a late-game drive to prolong its season, and the Packers blew a fourth-quarter lead, falling 24-21 to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round on Saturday night. “I think it’ll sting for a wh
UFC CEO Dana White admitted the UFC 297 main event was close, but he gave the edge to Sean Strickland.
The Northern Irishman’s previous biggest recovery with two rounds to go was from five shots back.
With the Buffalo Bills set to host the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, it’s still uncertain whether Taylor Swift will make the trip to snowy Western New York to watch beau Travis Kelce play against the Bills. However fans will have the opportunity to dine on Taylor Swift-inspired menu items.
Two former No. 1 draft picks, and two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL taking center stage in two NFL playoff games on Sunday.
As the icicles formed on Andy Reid’s bushy moustache and players huddled around heaters, the true nature of the frosty weather in Kansas City set in.
Hailey Davidson beat 24 players in the three-round event earlier this week.
RED DEER, Alta. — Rachel Homan of Ottawa will be playing in Sunday night's Grand Slam championship final at the Co-op Canadian Open. Homan, and her crew of third Tracy Fleury, second Emma Miskew and lead Sarah Wilkes, defeated Jennifer Jones' Manitoba crew 8-3 in six ends in Saturday night's semifinal. Homan scored three in the first end, gave up two in the second, then counted one in the third followed by a steal of two in the fourth to take control of the match. Jones scored a single in the fi