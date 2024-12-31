Lions fans excited for team's win in San Francisco

CBC

The Winnipeg Jets raced into this year by setting an early-season record for wins, but the city has another connection to a speedy NHL mark that might never be equalled.Billy Mosienko was already a star winger for the Chicago Blackhawks when, in 1952, he became a legend.On March 23, the five-foot-eight nimble skater from Winnipeg's North End lit the goal lamp three times in 21 seconds."It's just an incredible record from an incredible guy. I think it's going to stand forever," said Winnipegger T