Lions head coach Dan Campbell speaks after win over Vikings, clinching No. 1 seed
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media after the win over the Vikings, clinching the No. 1 seed in the NFC and getting a bye week next week.
The Chicago Bears went into Week 18's matchup against the Packers with absolutely nothing to play for. After all, they're 4-12. The season is over. Might as well go wild with the special-teams calls. With the Packers punting in the first quarter, the Bears lined D.J. Moore out…
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were one of the few NFL teams to go into Week 18 with actual stakes at hand against the Saints. Tampa Bay needed a win (or Falcons loss) in order to lock up the NFC South, but that wasn't the only thing on the team's mind: Mike Evans was so close…
The Baltimore Ravens only had a couple of minutes left to go in the regular season, and defensive tackle Michael Pierce made the most of it. Pierce pulled off an outstanding move against the C
The NFL levied fines against the Chiefs’ Travis Kelce and Xavier Worthy for their actions in game against the Steelers.
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots concluded a bitter season on a high note.
The Kansas City Chiefs are in action for Week 18, but you'll notice that Andy Reid is sending out a new-look squad for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. Star players like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Chris Jones were listed as inactive for the game…
Bears receiver Keenan Allen revealed there are only three teams he'd be willing to sign with this offseason.
DENVER (AP) — Patrick Mahomes spent a chilly Sunday afternoon strolling the sideline in a jacket and sweatpants, with a handwarmer pouch secured around his waist.
She was seen smiling with tears in her eyes after the accident.
The Edmonton Oilers have called up a player.
The Bengals have only one way into the NFL playoffs and can only face one team if they make it in. Here's a look at their wild-card scenarios.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs finally departed from Kansas City International Airport for their game in Denver on Saturday after spending about four hours stranded on the tarmac amid an ice storm that blanketed the region ahead of an impending blizzard.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joe Burrow will head to Cincinnati's training facility on Sunday. He'll lift weights. He might watch some video. And then he'll join the rest of his teammates and hope.
Michelle Siemienowski fell to the ground after getting hit, but quickly stood back up as fellow cheerleaders and team staff came to her aid
The PGA Tour reports it's the 142nd albatross since 1983.
One of the toughest days on the NFL calendar awaits on Monday, as underperforming NFL teams who miss the postseason could f
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs won the hard way Sunday. And Jake McCabe suffered the most in a 3-2 overtime victory over the Philadelphia Flyers.
Michael Kim, who played in 30 PGA Tour events in 2024, took to X to explain the basics about golf equipment deals.
Zara Tindall looked sublime in a Leo Lin dress for another day at the Magic Millions Polo and Showjumping event on Australia's Gold Coast where she and her husband Mike Tindall continued the festivities
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots fired coach Jerod Mayo on Sunday after one season, beginning another reboot for the franchise just a year after it parted with longtime coach Bill Belichick.