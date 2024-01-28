Lions matched team record with six road wins; one more gets team to Super Bowl
Here is how 91 NFL pundits see things shaking out in the AFC Championship Game.
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour. Just ask Matthieu Pavon.
A Baltimore Ravens fan crafted a customized rug featuring quarterback Lamar Jackson Jackson was impressed with the rug and had to have it.
The Lions are one of four teams that never appeared in a Super Bowl. But the 49ers have a drought they want to end, too, and the No.1 seed could help
After the Miami Heat-Terry Rozier trade that sent Kyle Lowry to the Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan commented.
The Baltimore Ravens host the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC conference championship game. Here's what to know about betting odds, injury news and schedule.
The viral edited clip features the pop star looking nervously at a Kansas City Chiefs game and is spliced with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson taking to the field
The pro wrestling company's founder resigned Friday as he faces a suit for allegedly sexually assaulting a former employee The post Ronda Rousey Claims Vince McMahon Still Holds Power in WWE Following Resignation appeared first on TheWrap.
Signing Jon Rahm signals what LIV Golf aspires to be. Signing Anthony Kim would illustrate what it is.
Glenn's triple axel helps lead her to the top of the women's event as Ilia Malinin finishes the day in front of the men's field.
EXCLUSIVE: Slammed by allegations of rape, defecation, sex trafficking and more, Vince McMahon is out at WWE and UFC parent company TKO Group Holdings. “I stand by my prior statement that Ms. Grant’s lawsuit is replete with lies, obscene made-up instances that never occurred, and is a vindictive distortion of the truth,” McMahon said this …
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens host Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC championship on Sunday. The Ravens were the No. 1 seed in the AFC and cruised in their first postseason game, beating the Texans 34-10 last weekend. The Chiefs — a No. 3 seed — are playing in the AFC championship game for a sixth straight season. Kansas City had a tougher road to Sunday's game, narrowly beating the Buffalo Bills 27-24 last weekend. The Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl champions
NEW YORK — As Knicks president Leon Rose, senior vice president Gersson Rosas, and senior basketball advisor William Wesley watched their team romp over the defending champion Denver Nuggets at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, a sellout arena collectively came to the same conclusion. Damn. That OG Anunoby trade worked out pretty well. Less than a month ago, the Knicks were in freefall ...
MONTREAL — Kelly Malveaux, a defensive back who played 10 seasons in the CFL and was a Grey Cup champion and two-time East Division all-star, has died at 47. The Montreal Alouettes and Calgary Stampeders, two of his former teams, issued statements Friday confirming his death in a statement Friday. A cause of death was not given. Malveaux is the second former Stampeder to die at a relatively young age this week. The team announced Tuesday that former offensive lineman Bruce Covernton had died at
What's ahead for Bayley and Cody Rhodes after their Royal Rumble wins ... aside from a title shot at WrestleMania?
The NFL player said there's only one thing that matters to him and Taylor Swift.
WINNIPEG — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 40th goal of the season and recorded his 600th career point as the Toronto Maple Leafs won a third straight game with a 4-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. The Jets, who lost their third consecutive game (0-2-1), registered their third sellout of the season at Canada Life Centre, but plenty of the 15,225 fans were wearing Leafs jerseys and chanting for the visitors. Ryan Reaves, John Tavares and Simon Benoit, with an empty-net goal, a
The Colorado Avalanche signed Zach Parise to a contract for the rest of the season, giving the Stanley Cup contenders some added depth and experience. General manager Chris MacFarland announced the deal Friday night. It's worth a pro-rated $825,000. “We are excited to add Zach to our group," MacFarland said in a statement. “Over his impressive NHL career, Zach has always been a highly competitive and driven forward who is hard to play against. We look forward to adding his veteran presence to ou
Alexandre Daigle sat down to relive his life in the spotlight. The videos and images that flashed before him included times both good and bad. The 50 goals he scored in youth hockey, getting selected first overall at the 1993 NHL draft by the Ottawa Senators, being tabbed as the game's next superstar, the multi-million dollar contract that shook the sport. Laid out in front of Daigle were also his struggles on the ice, the suffocating pressure faced he alone, the colourful quotes, the rumours ab
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers weathered Devin Booker's early scoring flurry Friday night. Then they stormed back late and stunned the Phoenix Suns. Obi Toppin broke a tie with a putback with 3.4 seconds left, capping a 17-point comeback with a 133-131 victory and spoiling Booker's 62-point masterpiece. “Great player,” Toppin said after finishing with 23 points and 11 rebounds when asked about Booker. “But that fourth quarter, we decided to hit and send another defender to get the ball o