Lions see a more confident Bucs team, but believe they're better too

The Canadian Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning say captain Steven Stamkos will remain with the team through at least the end of the regular season. Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois made it clear Tuesday that Stamkos will not be traded before the March 8 deadline. “I know as we get closer to the deadline, a popular and interesting topic is who’s going to get traded (and) who won’t get traded. Steven Stamkos isn’t getting traded,’’ BriseBois said. “We can put that one to bed. If anyone was s