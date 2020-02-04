Lionsgate Developing Movie on Former NFL Player Kurt Warner

Click here to read the full article.

Lionsgate is developing a biopic about retired NFL player Kurt Warner.

The faith-based sports pic “American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story” hits theaters on Dec. 18.

More from Variety

Jon and Andrew Erwin will direct the film, written by David Aaron Cohen (“Friday Night Lights”), Jon Gunn and Jon Erwin. The Erwin brothers will produce through their Kingdom Story Company alongside partner Kevin Downes. Kurt and Brenda Warner will co-produce.

Warner played in the NFL from 1994 to 2008, and is regarded as one of the top undrafted players in NFL history. He was a two-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl MVP and Hall of Fame quarterback.

The screenplay is based on interviews with Warner, as well as his memoir, “All Things Possible: My Story of Faith, Football, and the First Miracle Season.”

“For the longest time I dreamed of having a story similar to many of my heroes, but as my journey began to stray further and further from that path, I wondered, ‘Why me?’ As I look back on that journey now, I believe I am finally able to answer that question,” Warner said. “I believe God has taken me on this journey to inspire others that no matter what life may throw at you, your dreams can still come true. I am extremely excited to be working with Lionsgate and the Erwin Bros. to bring this story to life on the big screen, in hopes of encouraging all who see it to never stop believing in themselves and what God can do with them!”

The Erwin brothers previously collaborated with Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions on the faith-based film “I Can Only Imagine,” which took in over $83 million domestically on a $7 million budget. Lionsgate and the Erwins also collaborated on “I Still Believe,” a biopic about Christian music star Jeremy Camp, which is set for release on March 13.

Jim Miller and Chelsea Kujawa will oversee the film for Lionsgate. Phil Strina oversaw business and legal affairs for Lionsgate.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.