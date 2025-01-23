Lionsgate Extends Multi-Year Pic Deal With Starz As Both Studios Prepare For Full Separation

Lionsgate has extended its multi-year theatrical output deal with Starz as the two studios prepare for full separation.

Under the terms of the new deal, Starz will continue to have exclusive rights to Lionsgate’s theatrical films in the first pay television and SVOD windows, now on an accelerated window closer to each pic’s initial theatrical release. Starz will also continue to have an exclusive second window, while adding a third exclusive window. Last year Lionsgate’s SVOD window for each of its theatrical releases ranged from 136 to 180 days, while the PVOD window ranged from 18 day to 39 days.

Starz will have access to an expanded Lionsgate slate of nearly 20 theatrical titles a year, including the studio’s top brands and franchises such as the third installment of Now You See Me, reuniting Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo, Woody Harrelson and Dave Franco, directed by Ruben Fleischer; the next installment of the blockbuster Hunger Games franchise, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, directed by Francis Lawrence and based on the anticipated Suzanne Collins novel; Michael, produced by Graham King, directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Jaafar Jackson as the King of Pop; and Ballerina, the action film from the world of John Wick starring Ana de Armas and directed by Len Wiseman. Already, in 2025, Lionsgate had their first No. 1 movie at the box office with Den of Thieves: Pantera and they could have their second this year with the Mel Gibson directed Mark Whalberg title Flight Risk, eyeing an $8M-$12M opening.

“Movies are a critical part of our premium offering, and we’re pleased to extend our agreement with an accelerated window,” said Alison Hoffman, President, Starz Networks. “Lionsgate’s movies perform incredibly well on our service, and we’re thrilled to offer subscribers their expanding slate of films.”

“This newly extended deal is an affirmation of the tremendous value of Lionsgate movies in the pay television ecosystem,” said Lionsgate President of Worldwide Television Distribution Jim Packer. “It is a win/win for the studio and STARZ, unlocking significant incremental value for our slate by delivering our movies to STARZ closer to their initial theatrical release and giving them access to an expanded and growing roster of franchises and other major properties.”

In November 2024, Starz and Lionsgate closed in on a studio split with an SEC filing outlining their plans.

