Lip-reading video shows A's pitcher Austin Adams yelling NSFW stuff while mocking Mets

A tale for you, before we get into this: Oakland A's pitcher Austin Adams had joined the New York Mets last offseason, but got sent to the minors and was eventually dealt to the Bay Area.

This is pertinent because Adams pitched against the Mets on Tuesday in a win, and knowing that, you'll get why he started mocking the franchise to their faces with jokes about their patented OMG celebration before launching into what might be some serious expletives aimed at the Mets.

Jomboy was on top of it as always. Here's his breakdown of lip-reading, with a WARNING: LOTS OF NSFW LANGUAGE AHEAD!

Austin Adams is mad because the Mets released him pic.twitter.com/5QJOmt2gw8 — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) August 14, 2024

Adams took a little bit of a different angle when asked about it:

A's reliever Austin Adams: “Honestly, I looked up, and I was so surprised that I got out of it, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh!’ And then it dawned on me: Oh my gosh. And then so I did it. But that song is sick. Iglesias is a good dude. Hopefully no one is offended.” — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) August 14, 2024

