What is a liquid BBL? First reported death from non-surgical butt lift in the UK

Two people have been taken into custody on manslaughter charges in connection with the death of a woman who had allegedly had a non-surgical “liquid” Brazilian butt lift (BBL).

Mother-of-five Alice Webb, 33, died at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital early on Tuesday morning (September 24).

Gloucestershire Police is reportedly investigating the case, with the two arrested people released on police bail.

So what is a liquid BBL and is it usually considered dangerous?

What is a liquid BBL?

A liquid BBL is a cosmetic procedure that involves using dermal fillers (typically hyaluronic acid) or biostimulatory agents to enhance the shape and size of the buttocks without surgery.

Unlike the traditional Brazilian butt lift, which involves fat grafting (taking fat from other areas of the body and injecting it into the buttocks), a liquid BBL uses injectable products to achieve a similar volumising and contouring effect.

No liposuction or fat transfer is involved, so it is less invasive than surgery and typically has a faster recovery time.

The results of a liquid BBL are temporary, lasting around one to two years depending on the product used and how the body metabolises it. A traditional BBL provides more long-lasting results.

The procedure is often plugged on social media to be a “risk-free” and a “cheaper” alternative to surgery.

It reportedly lasts 60 minutes and is marketed online for £2,500. In contrast, the surgical alternative costs between £5,000 and £6,000 in the UK and takes roughly two hours.

Many patients travel to Turkey to have the procedure done for a more affordable price.

Can a liquid BBL cause deaths?

The BBC reported that Save Face, a national register of accredited practitioners who offer non-surgical cosmetic treatments, said Webb’s passing was the "first case of a death caused by a non-surgical BBL in the UK".

While it is not known how Webb died, the procedure carries some serious risks that could, theoretically, result in life-threatening conditions.

These include:

Vascular occlusion : If a filler is accidentally injected into or near a blood vessel, it can block blood flow, leading to tissue necrosis (death of tissue) or, in rare cases, cause severe complications such as strokes or blindness if blood vessels around vital areas are affected.

Infection or sepsis: Poor injection practices or inadequate sterilisation could lead to severe infections, which, if left untreated, could lead to sepsis — a life-threatening systemic infection.

Although non-surgical BBLs are authorised in the UK, Wolverhampton City Council barred a company from doing the treatment last year. It reportedly discovered risks related to Clinique Modele Aesthetics’s methods, including infections, blood clots and the possibility of tissue death.

The BBC reported that five local authorities in Glasgow and Essex have followed suit by prohibiting specific businesses from conducting liquid BBLs in their area.

Save Face's director Ashton Collins said his group had helped 500 women who experienced problems from the procedure.

Ms Collins told the BBC: “Liquid BBL procedures are a crisis waiting to happen. They are advertised on social media as ‘risk-free’, ‘cheaper’ alternatives to the surgical counterpart and that could not be further from the truth.”

Save Face criticised non-healthcare injectors who perform liquid BBLs. It said they frequently misdiagnosd abscesses and tissue necrosis as bruising and are unable to recognise and treat their clients' issues.

The Standard has approached Save Face for comment.